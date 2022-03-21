ICPC: Corruption, weak institutions fuelling coups in W’Africa

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has identified corruption, absence of rule of law, as well as weak institutions, as some of the factors responsible for the resurgence of coups in the West African sub-region.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the claim, Monday, at the 5th General Assembly of the National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA).

“Let me note with concern that the sub region has in the past two years witnessed a resurgence of military takeover of governments and a reversal of years of gains of democratic culture in our 15 nation regional member states,” Owasanoye said.

According to him: “The new wave started in Mali in 2020 followed by Guinea in 2021 and most recently Burkina Faso in February 2022 just last month. There have been reported failed attempts in other places, most notably Guinea Bissau.

“The question is what role has corruption played in the resurgence of military coups in the West African sub region.

“Every student of West African history knows that social discontent is always a factor in the forceful takeover of government by military juntas.

“The current wave of coups is, however, occasioned by a mix bag of issues within the region including regional political instability, insecurity, absence of rule of law, weak institutions and of course corruption in government and governance.

“The presence of these factors and more, but most especially weak institutions of state and corruption in government and governance has and continues to undermine development aspirations of the region and makes ordinary people welcome change of government no matter how implemented in the hope that livelihood will improve.

“Recent global governance data such as the Rule of Law Index of the World Justice Project suggest that political and economic stability in the region is fragile and this fragility affects all the countries in the region and by extension regional organisations and initiatives such as NACIWA.

“As some of us may be aware, The WJP Rule of Law Index is an annual report based on national surveys that focuses on eight factors viz – Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice.”

