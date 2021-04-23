ICPC, estate surveyors to recover, manage stolen assets

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) have resolved to partner in the recovery and management of corruptly acquired assets. T he Secretary to the Commission, Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar, who received the President of the institute, Emmanuel Okas Wike and his team on behalf of the Commission recently, described the partnership as a welcome development.

Prof. Abubakar said asset recovery was one of the major components of the fight against corruption, adding that ICPC needed the support of experts such as estate surveyors in the valuation of recovered assets to ensure that the government was not shortchanged in the process of disposing recovered properties. He said: “That your institution considers this collaboration as your corporate social responsibility is worth commending as corruption should be fought by everyone in the interest of all.”

In his reaction, Wike expressed his appreciation to ICPC for seeing the importance of working with other professionals, especially in the area of assets recovery and management. In his words: “It is key to us that you consider NIESV as worthy partner. We are therefore, ready to offer our support to the work that you do.”

He declared that NIESV had members all over the federation, who are poised to assist the work of the commission in line with their professional work ethics and international best practices. “We will work with you to ensure that your work in our field is properly carried out for the benefit of all Nigerians and I assure you of the best of our services,” he concluded. A major high point of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the commission and NIESV by the secretary to the commission and the president of NIESV.

