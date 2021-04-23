News

ICPC, estate surveyors to recover, manage stolen assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) have resolved to partner in the recovery and management of corruptly acquired assets. T he Secretary to the Commission, Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar, who received the President of the institute, Emmanuel Okas Wike and his team on behalf of the Commission recently, described the partnership as a welcome development.

Prof. Abubakar said asset recovery was one of the major components of the fight against corruption, adding that ICPC needed the support of experts such as estate surveyors in the valuation of recovered assets to ensure that the government was not shortchanged in the process of disposing recovered properties. He said: “That your institution considers this collaboration as your corporate social responsibility is worth commending as corruption should be fought by everyone in the interest of all.”

In his reaction, Wike expressed his appreciation to ICPC for seeing the importance of working with other professionals, especially in the area of assets recovery and management. In his words: “It is key to us that you consider NIESV as worthy partner. We are therefore, ready to offer our support to the work that you do.”

He declared that NIESV had members all over the federation, who are poised to assist the work of the commission in line with their professional work ethics and international best practices. “We will work with you to ensure that your work in our field is properly carried out for the benefit of all Nigerians and I assure you of the best of our services,” he concluded. A major high point of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the commission and NIESV by the secretary to the commission and the president of NIESV.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari seeks Senate’s nod to reimburse states N148bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to approve the reimbursement of N148.14 billion through the issuance of promissory notes to five state governments for federal road projects they executed. The request was contained in his letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which was read on the floor of the apex […]
News

Trump’s farewell: ‘We did what we came to do’

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump has made his farewell address before leaving office, saying: “We did what we came to do – and so much more.” In a video posted on YouTube, he said he took on “the tough battles, the hardest fights… because that’s what you elected me to do”. Trump has still not […]
News

Air Chief visits commands, assesses infrastructural facilities

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has toured the units under his command to assess the situation of things, including basic infrastructures, particularly in Lagos. Amao had visited the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Kaduna, the Training and Tactical Command in Makurdi, in company of the chief host, Air Officer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica