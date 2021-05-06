News

ICPC, Finance Ministry move to reduce cost of governance

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has requested the assistance of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to help in reducing the high cost of governance in the public sector.

She said this at a Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria organised by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) the training and research arm of ICPC at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Ahmed, in her address, revealed that the need for the reduction of cost of governance was in compliance with the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to review government payroll.

In her words, “While working to increase revenue, we will work to reduce the high cost of governance and I am glad that ICPC is taking this initiative as its natural mandate is to prevent corruption”. The Minister stressed that while it was important to enforce the laws prohibiting corruption, the second most important thing was to prevent corruption from happening.

