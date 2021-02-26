News Top Stories

ICPC: High court officials forfeit $919,207 to FG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the final forfeiture of $919,202.07 “fraudulently kept in an interest yielding bank account by some staff of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt”. The commission said the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Sani, made the order for final forfeiture of the huge cash, having been satisfied with the evidence presented by the anti-graft agency. The recovery, according to a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, was made from three accused persons that were prosecuted for corruption. “ICPC uncovered the amount from the three respondents including the Chief Registrar, the Deputy Registrar of the Federal High Court and the Station Road, Port Harcourt Branch of one of the banks,” the commission said.

It further noted that: “In the course of investigating a petition written against some officials of the court for alleged violation of ICPC Act 2000, the Commission’s special investigation team uncovered the money, being the sum of confiscated, value and sold vessel hidden in a bank account.

“To allow any interested persons show cause why the money should not be forfeited finally to the Federal Government, ICPC immediately filed an ex-parte motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture in November 2020. “While ruling on the Interim Order of Forfeiture, Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt granted the commission’s prayers for interim forfeiture of the sum pending the final hearing of the case.”

It said in his ruling on the Motion on Notice for the final forfeiture of the money, Justice Sani held that “he was satisfied that ICPC had placed sufficient evidence before the court to justify a final forfeiture of the contentious money. “He, therefore, ordered the bank to immediately pay the money into the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account as the money in question rightly belonged to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group hails Buratai’s nomination as well deserved call for service

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…urges Senate, Nigerians to disown PDP The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has welcomed the nomination of immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) and other former service chiefs as ambassadors-designate, describing it as “worthy, exemplary and timely”. According to the group, the decision is a well-deserved call for service […]
News Top Stories

Fayemi prioritises security, workers’ welfare in 2021

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Government has reinstated its intention to create a safe environment for investment for residents in the New Year. To this effect, Governor Kayode Fayemi has announced plans to launch a ‘Safety City Project’ to combat all forms of kidnapping, banditry, robbery and other social vices in the state. Fayemi, in order to achieve […]
News

NOVA Merchant Bank appoints acting MD/CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

NOVA Merchant Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Nath Ude as its acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer effective October 3, 2020 subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.   A statement from the bank described Nath as a seasoned banker whose experience cuts across three continents in world class financial institutions. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica