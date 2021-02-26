ICPC: High court officials forfeit $919,207 to FG

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the final forfeiture of $919,202.07 “fraudulently kept in an interest yielding bank account by some staff of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt”. The commission said the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Sani, made the order for final forfeiture of the huge cash, having been satisfied with the evidence presented by the anti-graft agency. The recovery, according to a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, was made from three accused persons that were prosecuted for corruption. “ICPC uncovered the amount from the three respondents including the Chief Registrar, the Deputy Registrar of the Federal High Court and the Station Road, Port Harcourt Branch of one of the banks,” the commission said.

It further noted that: “In the course of investigating a petition written against some officials of the court for alleged violation of ICPC Act 2000, the Commission’s special investigation team uncovered the money, being the sum of confiscated, value and sold vessel hidden in a bank account.

“To allow any interested persons show cause why the money should not be forfeited finally to the Federal Government, ICPC immediately filed an ex-parte motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture in November 2020. “While ruling on the Interim Order of Forfeiture, Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt granted the commission’s prayers for interim forfeiture of the sum pending the final hearing of the case.”

It said in his ruling on the Motion on Notice for the final forfeiture of the money, Justice Sani held that “he was satisfied that ICPC had placed sufficient evidence before the court to justify a final forfeiture of the contentious money. “He, therefore, ordered the bank to immediately pay the money into the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account as the money in question rightly belonged to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

