ICPC moves to save funds for projects

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has said it is working to block avenues of leakages to ensure that more government funds are saved for projects. Benue State Commissioner for ICPC, Mr. Chile Ogwuegbu, said this at an interactive session organized by the commission for members of the Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) in Makurdi yesterday.

Ogwuegbu urged the media to support the war against corruption, adding that the commission had developed the National Values Curriculum in 2003 for the teach- ing of ethics and civics in schools. He said: “The second is the Constituency and Executive of Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), which began in 2019, focusing on how monies allocated to critical sectors of education, health, agriculture, water resources and power by the government are utilized.

Ogwuegbu also named the National Ethic and Integrity Policy (NEIP) as part of the move by the commission to change the public mind set about corruption, thereby restoring the national traditional core values of honesty, transparency, accountability and respect for the rule of law. “What we are basically asking for is to buy into this war against corruption. Take it as your own fight. Every responsible citizen should take up this fight as his or her own because the way we are going, sincerely, if we allow things to continue like this, the future is very bleak for us,” he said.

 

