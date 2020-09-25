ICPC, NHRC bosses, 135 others shortlisted for SAN rank

The Legal Practitioner Privileges Committee has shortlisted the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offence Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasonoye, his counterpart in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Anthony Ojukwu and 135 others for the prestigious rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria. According to a press release issued by the Legal Practitioner’s Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Wednesday, the 137 candidates emerged successful both at advocate filtration stages and academic prequalification exercise. According to the Acting Chief Registrar of Supreme Court/Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Hajo Sarki, “All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018.” He added that the general public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence of the candidates.

It was further stated that any complaint (s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Court of Record in Nigeria. “Please be informed that in relation to paragraph 12 (2). of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018, 20 copies of such comments or complaints must be received at the office of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee not later than 4.00 pm on Tuesday 13th October 2020 or email: enquirieslppcnigeri@ gmail.com”.

Other shortlisted candidates include: Delta State Attorney General, Mr. Peter Mrakpo; an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Bankole Akomolafe; Mr. Sule Shua’bu, Muhammad Ndanusa, Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, Charles Oguejiofor, and Robert Emukpoeruo among others. A breakdown of the figure showed that while 116 are practicing lawyers, the remaining 21 were drawn from the academia.

