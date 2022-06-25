ICPC: Our Operatives recovered N175.7m, $220,965 from military contractor

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), have recovered N175,706,500; and $220,965 from a property allegedly traced to an Abuja based defence contractor. Apart from the stated cash, the anti-graft body also claimed to have recovered exotic cars from the premises of K Salam Construction Company. According to the commission, the cars recovered during a sting operation carried out by its operatives include 2022 version Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and BMW as well as customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches and some documents relating ownership of landed properties.

The development is contained in a statement issued on Friday, by ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua wherein it was also disclosed that its operatives arrested the Managing Director of the firm, one Mr. Kabiru Sallau. The disclosure came in the wake of reports suggesting that the property where the recoveries were made, belonged to a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai who has since denied any link, whatsoever, to the house in contention. “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.

“The Commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering. “Facts available for the time being indicate that the property is owned by the owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor. “The Commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents. “The Commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.” The statement reads in part.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...