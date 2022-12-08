ICPC quizzes D’Banj over diverted N-Power billions

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested music star, Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for allegedly divertingN-Powerfundsincollaborationwith some officials. New Telegraph reports that the N-Power is a social intervention programme initiated in June 2016 by the Federal Government geared towards poverty reduction. Spokesperson for the anti-corruption agency, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, said in a statementthattheyhadinterrogated 10 people in connection with the alleged fraud.

The ICPC said: “In line with its mandate, the Commission had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds runningintobillionsof naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government. ManyN-Power beneficiarieshad complained over the non-receipt of the monthly fundsinspiteof payment by the government.”

It added: “About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention. “Several invitations to Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo to appearbeforeateamof investigators were ignored and not honoured. “Mr. Oyebanjo turned himself in and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegationsby thepetitioners. “The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled. “This press release has become necessary to set the records straight in view of the reports awash in the media.

