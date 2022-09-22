News

ICPC raises alarm over diversion of public funds

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Thursday raised the alarm about the diversion of public funds.

ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasannoye, raised the alarm at a two-day capacity-building workshop for members of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption in Abuja.

He frowned at the diversion of public funds, both in revenue receipts and expenditure, while condemning illicit financial flow, misapplication of funds and budget padding.

Owasannoye said it was time corruption was confronted headlong, adding that Nigerians were yet to recognise the death knell that corruption meant.

He warned that if citizens did not deal with the ethical issues of corruption, it would further impact negatively on the country.

Owasannoye noted that Nigerian was never in short supply of anti-corruption legislation but in short supply of integrity.

He noted also that this had been worsened by high level hypocrisy.

In his remarks, Rep. Shehu Garba, Chairman of the committee, noted that the challenge and the fight against corruption had remained a topical issue.

He said that the ills of corruption had been well documented, adding that Nigerians did not need to be reminded of the consequences.

Garba added that corruption denied citizens a promising future and development, adding that it was heart-warming when the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration made the fight against corruption one of its tasks.

In his contribution, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, Director-General, National Institute for Legislative Studies commended the National Assembly for the continuous building of staff capacity.

“Corruption undermines security and human capacity development,” he stressed.

Marija Peran, the Resident Representative, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, a German political foundation, decried the complex security challenges and corruption in the security sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU raises the alarm over secret recruitment in FUOYE

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Akure Zone (ASUU) yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged secret recruitment at the Federal University Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE) without recourse to conditions of service of the university. Besides, it accused FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun of embarking on promotion exercise notwithstanding locked down of nations university.   In […]
News

FG focused on lifting 100m people out of poverty in 10 years, says Agba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, said in Abuja that the medium-term national development plans (MTNDPs 2021-2025 and 2026-2030) were about lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. Agba told the Civil Society Think Tank Group on Development of the African Centre for Leadership, […]
News

Health Plus solicitor faults removal of firm’s CEO

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

External solicitor to Health Plus Ltd. has faulted the removal of Mrs. Olubukunola George as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company by two of its Directors, Messrs. Afsane Jetha and Zachary Fond. A letter signed by A. Muoka & Co. in response to George’s removal said the claims by the Directors that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica