ICPC recovers N1.1bn in Q1, 2021

…seizes 29 buildings, 13 businesses

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed that over N1.1 billion was forfeited to the Federal Government between January and March, 2021.

This was revealed in a document read by the ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, when the Senate Committee on Senate Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Committee, led by Senator Suleiman Kwari, went on an oversight visit to the National headquarters of the agency in Abuja. According to ICPC, N418.8 million and $1.5 million in Domiciliary Accounts were forfeited to the Federal Government between January and March 2021.

Also, the document disclosed that the anti-graft agency seized 5 plots of land, 13 businesses, 29 buildings, one vehicle and five farms in the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, it was gathered that while 73 cases were filed in 2020, only 11 cases were filed between January and March 2021.

The agency also reportedly secured 26 convictions in 2020 and four convictions in the first quarter of 2021. In his speech at the meeting, the ICPC Chairman also noted that the sum of N147 billion was restrained by the Office of Accountant- General of the Federation from personnel, overhead and capital costs on the basis of instruction issued in 2019 on the account of ICPC personnel cost review of MDAs.

A breakdown of the restrained funds are: Overhead – N15.5 billion, Personnel – N32.3 billion and N99.2 billion.

