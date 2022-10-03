ICPC sensitises traditional, religious leaders on projects monitoring

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has organised a one-day sensitization workshop for traditional and religious leaders.

Also, the workshop also involved Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on behavioral change, national ethics, integrity policy, constituency and executive projects tracking initiative in Borno State.

While speaking during workshop held yesterday in Maiduguri, Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), said the dialogue was focused on brainstorming to figure out new approaches in whittling down corruption in Nigeria.

He said: “It is clear from all indications that you all form critical groups of those who are closed to the people at the grassroots and wield a great of influence in initiating and sustaining behavioral change among the people.”

