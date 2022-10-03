News Top Stories

ICPC sensitises traditional, religious leaders on projects monitoring

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has organised a one-day sensitization workshop for traditional and religious leaders.

 

Also, the workshop also involved Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on behavioral change, national ethics, integrity policy, constituency and executive projects tracking initiative in Borno State.

While speaking during workshop held yesterday in Maiduguri, Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), said the dialogue was focused on brainstorming to figure out new approaches in whittling down corruption in Nigeria.

He said: “It is clear from all indications that you all form critical groups of those who are closed to the people at the grassroots and wield a great of influence in initiating and sustaining behavioral change among the people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity: IPMAN seeks clarification over planned strike

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said it is not prepared to comment on the plans by colleagues in the northern part of the country to embark on strike action over allegation that the Federal Government is owing them bridging claims of N50billion.   The National President of the association, Chief Chinedu […]
News

NAFDAC cautions Nigerians on herbal medicine usage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 Herbal Medicine Day, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians to be cautious in the usage of herbal medicine, in order to prevent avoidable death and complications.   Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, further […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian carriers on brink of collapse as Aero suspends flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…cites forex hiccups, maintenance costs Why Jet fuel is costly globally –Walsh   The sign that all is not well with the Nigerian aviation industry is manifesting as a prediction that three carriers could    DEFAULTcease operations this year is becoming a reality. Just yesterday, Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, said it would temporarily stop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica