ICPC stops N189bn MDAs’ personnel cost diversion

…says civil servants still fleece FG of funds

Despite Federal Government’s launch of Open Treasury Portal (OTP) in 2019, civil servants are still fleecing Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said. The commission, yesterday, said it prevented the misapplication of N189 billion by MDAs between 2019 and 2020.

ICPC stated that in the course of carrying out system study review of budget implementation across MDAs, it unearthed series of financial manipulation, frauds perpetuated by the civil servants across government institutions. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed this at an interactive forum with Directors of Finance and Accounts and their Internal Audit counterparts in Abuja.

The one-day event was organised by the ICPC and the Budget Office of the Federation to address chal-lenges likely to hamper implementation of the 2021 Federal budget. Owasanoye said the funds meant for personnel cost, were flagged by the ICPC during its 2019/2020 System Study and Review of the MDAs.

“Part of the outcome from 2019 System Study and Review of the commission is the mopping up of N42 billion (personnel cost) in 2019, and N147 billion in 2020. “The Minister of Finance, through findings of the commission of the wrong application of personnel cost on overhead and capital items, issued a negative warrant to mop up excess cash available in the personnel costs of the MDAs to forestall further misapplication of funds.

“Similar warrant was issued in 2020 totalling N147 billion, which was a huge savings to government,” he said. He added that: “In 2019, ICPC reviewed 208 agencies of government that are funded from the federal treasury and came up with outstanding results which included discovery of N31.8 billion personnel cost surpluses for 2017 and 2018, and misapplication of N19.8 billion and N9.2 billion from Personnel Cost and Capital Fund respectively. “Consequent on these findings, N42 billion unspent surplus allocations for personnel cost for 2019 alone was blocked from possible abuse and pilfering mostly from health and some educational institutions.

This implies that if we had covered the entire civil service structure of all MDAs, the figures would be staggering.” The ICPC boss also disclosed that some MDAs diverted a total of N220 million from tax and other third-party deductions like union dues, between 2018 and 2020.

He, however, said that the funds were restrained and retained by the IPPIS following an alert by the ICPC. Owasanoye blamed the lingering corruption in the country’s public finance on the “failure of integrity” by government accountants and auditors.

He said the ICPC’s system review also found that many MDAs spent substantial parts of their personnel cost budgets on unrelated matters. “These expenditure types included DTA and Estacode, electricity, water and sewage bills, procurement of diesel and stationery, payment of transport allowance and flight fares and illegal employees, as well as illegal allowances.

“Again, that the budgeting system for Capital Fund had shifted heavily to overhead related activities such as empowerments, sensitisations and trainings, thus reducing the visibility of government assets and infrastructural projects commensurate with the value of capital appropriation.

“Some agencies of government engaged in massive capital project implementation through direct labour with attendant implication for corruption and loss of project quality and tax revenues,” he added. Owasanoye further explained that the continuity of these infractions challenged its professed political will to deal with impunity characterised by disobedience of laws and regulations. “This is an existential threat to the nation and it has already negatively impacted stability and development because funds appropriated for major infrastructure and development projects are simply diverted or mismanaged.

“It starts with those of us in this room. This impunity cannot continue ad infinitum. Nigeria cannot and will not survive it,” he said. In her remark, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, represented by the Permanent Secretary (Special Duties) in the Ministry, Malam Aliyu Ahmed, said measures have been put in place by the government to ensure that Nigeria exits the current recession as soon as possible. “As part of measures to curb incessant lock out of MDAs from IPPIS, I have constituted a committee headed by the DG, Budget Office to make recommendation on how to resolve the issue. It is my hope that today’s interactive session will make recommendations on how to enhance transparency and fiscal discipline in the implementation of the FGN budget,” she said.

Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, said that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) agenda could only be effective through efficient and coordinated use of annual budgets aligned with the Federal Government’s de-

