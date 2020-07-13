News

ICPC team lauds FG over ongoing projects in Abia North

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) constituency projects tracking team verifying 2018 constituency projects in Abia North Senatorial District, has expressed satisfaction with the “even distribution of Federal Government’s projects in the area.”

 

The team, in conjunction with the Foundation for Environmental, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) and Action- Aid Abuja, stated this in a joint statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia yesterday at the end of the Constituency Projects Tracking Phase II.

 

The statement was jointly signed by Mr. Steven Obi, ICPC Owerri Zonal Office, Mr. Ukeme Jacob, Action Aid, Abuja, and Nelson Nwafor, Executive Director, FENRAD.

 

The team stated that it was impressed with the performance of the budget in project execution in the five local government areas which made up the district.

 

It, however, extolled Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented the zone in the 8th Senate, “for ensuring diligent execution of constituency projects and empowerment of his constituents.”

 

It observed that constituency projects attracted by Ohuabunwa, along with his empowerment programmes, during his tenure in the Senate “made tremendous impact on his people.”

 

It explained that the essence of the verification “is to ensure that lawmakers do not divert funds meant for constituency projects captured in the budget.”

 

According to the statement, the essence of the exercise was to evaluate the projects and track their impact on the constituents.

 

The team further noted that its interaction with some of the beneficiaries of Ohuabunwa’s empowerment scheme showed that “they have become self-reliant.”

 

It, therefore, commended the former lawmaker for ensuring that his constituency benefitted from different federal government’s poverty alleviation schemes.

 

“The exercise is in line with ICPC’s requirements and represents our position on open governance and accountability,” the team further stated.

