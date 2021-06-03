News

ICPC to CCB: Publish assets declared by public servants

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called for the publication of assets declared by public and civil servants by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to curb corruption in the public sector.
Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, during a meeting with the Chairman and board members of CCB, observed that the secrecy that surrounds asset declarations by public and civil servants was aiding corruption.
He said: “Publicising asset declaration will assist the whistle-blowing policy and our work. We have not been able to take full advantage of asset declaration because of the opacity around it. If somebody lied about his or her assets, he or she can be found out by just the opening of the page where it has been published.
“I want to encourage the Bureau to push for that because the public will help us to do our work. They will tell us who owns what assets and whether it is proportionate to their earnings.”
He noted that the opacity surrounding asset declarations had added to the problem of insecurity and underdevelopment facing the nation.
Along the same lines, the ICPC boss encouraged the Bureau to move to review and revise the Assets Declaration Form to include information that could help trace assets such as BVN and new forms of investments such as cryptocurrency.
Prof. Owasanoye also urged the Bureau to start digital declaration of assets as against the old manual declaration method, saying that it would help in the easy tracing and analysis of assets as well as enable CCB to furnish government with information on the lifestyles of both public and civil servants.
According to him: “If you digitize asset declaration, it will help you to reach everybody under your cover. It is easily analytical and help you to know what asset the public servant owes. It will enable you to inform the government about the status of public servants, whether they are doing badly or not.”
The ICPC boss while offering the forensic platforms of the Commission to the CCB added that that ICPC was willing to assist the Bureau with capacity building programmes for its staff.
He expressed the hope that CCB would be active in assets recovery as an enforcement measure, stating that public servants who lived beyond their legitimate income should have the illegally acquired assets taken away from them.
Earlier, the Chairman of CCB, Professor Mohammed Isah, called for synergy between the anti-corruption agencies noting that the problem of corruption cannot be successfully tackled by one agency.
The synergy should include not dabbling into investigation of any petition that was already being handled by any of the anti-corruption agencies.
He said,: “In the areas of overlapping function, who starts investigation of a petition first should be allowed to conclude. The others should stop investigating the same matter to avoid wastage of resources. There is no need to over engage ourselves by doing the same thing.”
Prof. Isah, also maintained that CCB was willing to share information on asset declaration with ICPC to aid its investigations.
The Bureau Chairman while speaking on the tracking of executive and constituency projects by ICPC said it was a laudable initiative that has taken out corruption and brought development closer to Nigerians.
He said: “The CEPTG is proactive in nature rather than reactive and it is helping the people. We look forward to copying from you.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ideological divide not in existence in Nigeria politics –Obaseki

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

E do State governor, Godwin Obaseki said ideology does not exist in Nigerian politics. Obaseki who was until last Monday a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday. He was at the PDP national secretariat on Saturday for screening for next Thursday’s governorship primary. The governor told […]
News

Rapists face life imprisonment in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  …as Govt begins implementing ‘Power for All’ electrification projects     Rape suspects in Akwa Ibom State may face up to life imprisonment following the signing of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law , VAPPL, 2020 by Governor Udom Emmanuel.   This law will enable judges to hand down life imprisonment to anyone convicted […]
News

Buhari, Sylva lauded on plan to rehabilitate P’Harcourt Refinery

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A group, Niger DeltaAdvocate for Peace and Good Governance (NDAPGG) yesterday commended the recent award of contractfortherehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State. The group comprising former militant leaders from the nine Niger Delta states in a statement said that the decision to approve the rehabilitation work on the refinery was a confirmation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica