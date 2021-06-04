ICPC to CCB: Publish public servants’ assets to enhance our work

Worried by the growing cases of corruption in the public sector, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday tasked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on the urgent need to publish ‘assets declared by public and civil servants.’

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, threw the challenge during the visit of CCB’s chairman and board members to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. A statement by ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, quoted the chairman as saying; “Publicising asset declaration will assist the government’s whistle-blowing policy and our work. We have not been able to take full advantage of asset declaration because of the opacity around it. If somebody lied about his or her assets, he or she can be found out by just the opening of the page where it has been published.

“I want to encourage the Bureau to push for that because the public will help us to do our work. They will tell us who owns what assets and whether it is proportionate to their earnings”. While noting that; “The opacity surrounding asset declarations had added to the problem of insecurity and underdevelopment facing the nation,” the commission enjoined the CCB to “move to review and revise the Assets Declaration Form to include information that could help trace assets such as BVN and new forms of investments such as crypto currency.”

