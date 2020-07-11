ICPC tracks N3bn worth of projects in 2 Kebbi senatorial districts

…verifies intervention projects attracted by Sen. Sam Egwu

The Constituency Project Tracking Group (CPTG) under the supervision of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it had tracked projects worth N3 billion out of the N3.5 billion expected to be tracked by the group in Kebbi State.

The disclosure also emerged on a day the ICPC said tracking of projects executed by lawmakers was to ensure transparency in the execution of the projects, especially with regards to the completed Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP), attracted by Senator Sam Egwu (PDPEbonyi North), Ebonyi State. However, The CPTG Team Leader, Mr. Akibu Garba, said this in Birnin Kebbi on Friday after visiting various constituency projects in the state’s central senatorial district. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team visited Shanga, Yelwa, Danko/Wasagu, Sakaba, Aleiro, Jega, and Birnin Kebbi Local Government Areas in Kebbi South and Kebbi Central Senatorial districts.

The first phase of the projects tracking was conducted in 12 states of the federation in 2019 and was concluded with 16 states earmarked for the second phase, including Kebbi. Other states covered in the second phase of the tracking are Cross River, Taraba, Ekiti, Ogun, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kwara, Jigawa, Abia, Delta, Ebonyi, Niger, Rivers, Oyo and Kaduna. The projects are those sponsored by federal lawmakers but funded by the Federal Government in the various constituencies of the lawmakers.

Speaking during the visit, Garba said the exercise was to ascertain how contracts for projects awarded were executed in various communities across the state. He said Kebbi was among the 16 states earmarked for the second phase of the exercise, which would cover Water Resources, Agriculture, Health, Power and Education sectors, stressing that the group would also track contracting companies for statutory regulatory compliance. He said: “This includes tax obligation and the value and impact of the projects for the various communities, where they are established.”

The Investigation Officer in the team, Malam Sa’idu Yahaya, said: “The exercise focused on fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for constituency and executive projects.” Meanwhile, the Head, Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Group (CEPTG), Mr. Tanko Abdullahi, who spoke on Thursday in Abakaliki, when he led a team to Ebonyi State to inspect completed ZIPs, said the team visited Abakaliki, Ohaukwu, Ebonyi and Izzi Local Government Areas. Abdullahi said the beneficiaries for 2017 were 70, while 2018 had 76 beneficiaries, adding that the tracking of the beneficiaries was to ensure transparency.

Like this: Like Loading...