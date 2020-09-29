ICPC uncovers massive corruption in FG’s MDAs

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday, said that it had uncovered a massive fraud in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and recovered assets worth billions of naira in the process.

Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the disclosure at the 2nd (virtual) national summit on diminishing corruption with the theme, “Together Against Corruption”, said some of the N16 billion funds were diverted and domiciled in an “offline” account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), ostensibly to avoid detection.

He also revealed that the N16 billion was moved under suspicious circumstances below the threshold that would put it within the purview of the Accountant- General of the Federation and outside the monitoring purview of GIFMIS. According to Owasanye, some of the recovered funds were paid into personal accounts, while others were used for non-official purposes.

“While investigation was ongoing albeit delayed due to COVID-19, the bulk of the money restrained in CBN was released in the peak of the pandemic when the ministry appealed to the commission that it needed to make palliatives to Nigerians upon Presidential directives. The commission is tracking the prescribed use of the funds up till now,” he said.

Owasanoye said that, in the course of investigations into the sleaze, it was discovered that an official of the ministry (now deceased), appropriated the sum of N2.5 billion to himself and cronies. In addition, he said the commission discovered that payments were either made to contractors for no job done or overpayment for jobs done while others were appropriated to projects owned by private farms of senior civil servants of the ministry.

“In another note, we also found payments to agric contractors for no job done or overpayments for jobs done and the appropriation of projects to private farms of senior civil servants of the ministry. “One individual from the ministry, now deceased, appropriated over N2.5 billion to himself and cronies.

“Other assets recovered include 18 buildings, 12 business premises and 25 plots of land. We have restrained or recovered by administrative or court interim and final orders assets above N3 billion, facilitated recovery of $173,000 by the Whistleblower unit of FMFB&P from an erring oil company, restrained £160,000 in a UK bank in an on-going interim forfeiture.

“These figures exclude quantum of recoveries on return of contractors to site as a result of project tracking initiatives. “It should, however, be noted that some of these assets are subject to on-going cases and where suspects prove their cases, physical or liquid assets will be released in accordance with laid down laws, guidelines or court directives,” he said.

On how far the commission had executed its mandate, he said that ICPC was established to investigate and, where necessary, prosecute corruption and related offences as well as prevent corruption by examining the systems and processes of public bodies that are predisposed to corruption.

In a related development, the ICPC said it has uncovered the diversion of part of the N2.67 billion payments made to some federal colleges for school feeding during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The ICPC said preliminary investigation had indicated that part of the N2.67 billion was diverted to private accounts. “We observed that transfer to sub-Treasury Single Account was to prevent disbursement from being monitored. “Nevertheless, we discovered payments to some Federal Government Colleges for school feeding in the sum of N2.67 billion during lockdown when the children were not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts.

We have commenced investigations into these findings,” he said. He said that under Open Treasury Portal review carried out between January to August 15, 2020, out of 268 Ministries, Departments and Agendas (MDAs), 72 of them had cumulative infractions of N90 million.

He said while 33 MDAs tendered explanations that N4.1 billion was transferred to sub-TSA, N4.2 billion paid to individuals had no satisfactory explanations. The ICPC chairman also said under its 2020 constituency and executive projects tracking initiative,

722 projects with a threshold of N100 million (490 ZiP and 232 executive) was tracked across 16 states of the federation.

He noted that a number of projects described as ongoing in the budget, were found to be new projects that ought to have been excluded in order to enable government complete existing projects.

According to him, the commission also found that uncompleted projects sponsored by legislators who do not return, get abandoned to the loss of the community and the state. He also frowned at the use of companies owned by sponsor’s friends or relatives or companies belonging to civil servants in implementing projects which are abandoned or poorly performed.

ICPC chairman condemned what he described as conspiracy between legislative aides of sponsors and implementing MDAs and contractors to undermine quality of projects without knowledge of the sponsor. The ICPC chairman said in the education sector, 78 MDAs were reviewed and common cases of misuse of funds were uncovered.

“Some of the discoveries include life payment of bulk sums to individuals/ staff accounts, including project funds; non-deductions/ remittance of taxes and IGR; payments of unapproved allowances and bulk payment to micro finance banks.

Others are: “Unapproved payment of arrears of salary and other allowances of previous years from 2020 budget, payment of salary advance to staff, under-deduction of PAYE and payment of promotion arrears due to surplus in personnel cost, abuse and granting of cash advances above the approved threshold and irregular payment of allowances to principal officers,” he said.

