ICPC: We received 19, 381 petitions in 20 years

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Tuesday, has said it received about 19, 381 petitions in the last 20 years.

The commission was established in 2000.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said out of the total number of petitions received from individuals and organisations, five thousand of the cases were successfully investigated.

This was as Owasanoye further disclosed that one thousand of the cases were prosecuted during the period, even as convictions in twenty per cent of the cases, was secured.

“From 44 petitions in 2000 to 1, 934 in 2019. It has received cumulatively 19, 381 petitions in 20 years, successfully investigated about 5,000 of the petitions and prosecuted almost 1,000 and secured convictions in about 20 per cent of the cases over the years including successfully defending up to the Supreme Court a challenge to the constitutionality of the enabling Act.

“Within the same period, we have conducted 47 System Study Reviews on public sector MDAs and 5 CRAs in different key sectors of the economy including transport, education, health and the e-government system.

“Furthermore, it has established 449 ACTUs in MDAs. established ACAN as training arm of the Commission, developed the National Values Curriculum being taught through different subjects at primary and post-primary |evels In schools across Nigeria, trained 13, 739 public servants at ACAN and opened 15 state offices across Nigeria with at least 2 offices in each geo-political zone.

“The Commission made input to the Introduction and design of BVN by Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and Bankers Committee and IPPIS and GIFMIS to mention a few achievements.”

Like this: Like Loading...