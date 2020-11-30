News

ICPC: We traced N450m to FHC officials’ bank account

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…obtains interim forfeiture order

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said it uncovered a whopping $919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) allegedly hidden in a bank account by some unnamed officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

 

The commission said the cash was kept in an interest-yielding account since 2014.

 

Consequently, the commission said it sought and obtained an interim forfeiture order from a court of competent jurisdiction, to seize the huge cash pending the determination of a motion before it.

 

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the discovery followed a petition “instituted against some officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt for alleged corrupt practices”.

 

The statement said: “Investigators in the Rivers State office of the Commission traced the money that had been hidden in an interest yielding account by officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt since 2014.

 

“On discovery of the hidden money, the ICPC through its lawyer, Dr. Agada Akogwu filed an Ex-parte Motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture of the money.

 

“In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt granted the Commission’s prayers for interim forfeiture of the said sum pending the final hearing on the matter.”

