ICPC: We’ll inculcate positive values in Nigerian youths

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pledged its commitment to promoting positive values in young Nigerians throughthe instrumentalityof the National Values Curriculum, NVC, which it drew up in collaboration with a key national education stakeholder.

The Director of Public Enlightenment and Education of the Commission, Muhammed Ashiru Baba, gave this pledge while speaking during a meeting with the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other stakeholders in the state’s education sector. Baba explained that apart from drawing up the values curriculum, ICPC had taken some actions essentially to enlighten stakeholders in the education sector to embrace its value reorientation and resuscitation thrust in order for them to transfer the same to children.

He said inculcating positive values in children can be achieved by emphasising the twelve tenets of the NVC, but hastened to add that the NVC was not a special subject; rather that it had been infused into existing subjects such as Civic Education, Social Studies, Business Studies, among others.

