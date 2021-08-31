ICPC: We’re tracking 1,251 constituency, executive projects in 17 states, FCT

In its determination to enthrone accountability and transparency in public service, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the commencement of Phase 3 of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday, said focus was on critical sectors of national life.

“The tracking of constituency and executive projects is an initiative of the Commission that began in 2019, focusing on how well money allocated to critical sectors of education, health, agriculture, water resources and power amongst others, by the government are utilized,” Ogugua said.

According to her: “The first phase of the exercise was held in 2019 in 12 states and the FCT and saw the tracking of 524 projects. The second phase in 2020 had about 822 projects tracked in 16 states.

“The first two phases led to the recovery of assets worth billions of naira to the government, return of equipment to communities for whom they were meant. Also, about 300 contractors returned to sites and completed hitherto shoddily done or abandoned projects. The exercise led to revelation that some projects were excellently and completely executed.

“The Commission is following up the first two phases of the projects with the community sensitization and enlightenment programmes, receipt, and handling of enquiries on the toll-free number (0800-CALL-ICPC/0800-2255-4272) and info@icpc.gov.ng”.

Like this: Like Loading...