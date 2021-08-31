News

ICPC: We’re tracking 1,251 constituency, executive projects in 17 states, FCT

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

In its determination to enthrone accountability and transparency in public service, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the commencement of Phase 3 of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday, said focus was on critical sectors of national life.

“The tracking of constituency and executive projects is an initiative of the Commission that began in 2019, focusing on how well money allocated to critical sectors of education, health, agriculture, water resources and power amongst others, by the government are utilized,” Ogugua said.

According to her: “The first phase of the exercise was held in 2019 in 12 states and the FCT and saw the tracking of 524 projects. The second phase in 2020 had about 822 projects tracked in 16 states.

“The first two phases led to the recovery of assets worth billions of naira to the government, return of equipment to communities for whom they were meant. Also, about 300 contractors returned to sites and completed hitherto shoddily done or abandoned projects. The exercise led to revelation that some projects were excellently and completely executed.

“The Commission is following up the first two phases of the projects with the community sensitization and enlightenment programmes, receipt, and handling of enquiries on the toll-free number (0800-CALL-ICPC/0800-2255-4272) and info@icpc.gov.ng”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

World Hepatitis Day: Bayelsa govt tasks citizens on screening, vaccination

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has advised her citizens to take advantage of the free hepatitis screening and vaccination that is presently ongoing to get themselves screened and vaccinated. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the celebration to mark the World Hepatitis Day, the Commissioner for health, Dr. Newton Igwele, disclosed that the screening and vaccination centres […]
News Top Stories

NCC lifts suspension on spectrum trading

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has lifted the suspension on Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), a framework which allows telecom operators to trade unused spectrum among themselves. The guidelines, which came into force in 2018, was suspended by the telecoms regulator earlier this year to allow for fresh guidelines that would make it more flexible for operators […]
News

Kano establishes anti-corruption institute

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

O yo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, commissioned the upgraded Agbami Isolation Centre, Jericho, Ibadan, declaring that health workers will continue to receive strong support in the fight against coronavirus in the state.     The Governor, who was accompanied on the trip to Agbami by his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica