ICPC: We’ve dragged 2,000 firms into tax net

Considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and Sahel, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday called on the United States (U.S.) to reconsider relocating U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Stuttgart, Germany, to Africa, nearer to the theatre of operation.

The President made this call in a virtual meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, yesterday. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said AFRICOM, which partnered with countries to counter transnational threats, should be relocated to Africa to strengthen on-going efforts to check the security situation, with likely effect on other nations.

He admonished the international community to support Nigeria and the sub-region in tackling growing security challenges to avoid spill-overs. Buhari said: “The security challenges in Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impacted more negatively, by existing complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region.

Our Reporters

Kano loses over N2bn to flooding

Kano State has lost crops houses and other valuables worth over N2 billion to excessive flooding which has ravaged the state. The Executive Secretary State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Sale Jili, said government is doing everything possible to ameliorate the situations.   Sale Jili, who was speaking during a World Day for Peoples with Special […]
Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe

  President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, taking direct aim in the final days of his administration at a Russia investigation that he has long insisted was motivated by political bias. “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” […]
Philippines’ typhoon deaths rise as worst floods in 45 years hit north

    The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to 67, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades, officials said on Sunday. President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Tuguegarao province to assess the situation in Cagayan […]

