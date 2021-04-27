News

ICPC: We’ve dragged 2,000 firms Into tax net

Posted on

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), said that at least 2, 000 corporate organisations, have been dragged “into the country’s tax net”.
A statement by the Commission said the Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the disclosure, Tuesday in Abuja, while responding to questions from journalists at the end of a capacity building for ICPC investigators on investigating Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) held at the corporate headquarters of the Commission.
“Some of these entities are not registered and do not pay tax while others are registered but still do not pay tax.
“The ICPC has been able to recover significant amount in taxes for the government.
“The loss of revenue is a major challenge to developing countries, particularly Nigeria. The meeting is therefore designed to build the capacity of our investigators to enable them to trace the areas in which the government is losing money, look for the likely places people hide money, stop the illicit financial flows, and recover the funds.
“We are already working with the FIRS and getting a lot of tax evaders and defaulters into the nation’s tax net. One of the takeaways from here is the kind of question an investigator needs to ask in tracking IFFs and money laundering,” Owasanoye was quoted as saying.



