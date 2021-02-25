News

ICPC: We’ve recovered $919,207 from Federal High Court officials

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the final forfeiture of $919,202.07 “fraudulently kept in an interest yielding bank account by some staff of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt”.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the Commission said the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Sani, made the order for final forfeiture of the cash, having been satisfied with the evidence presented by the anti-graft agency.
According to the statement, the recovery was made from three accused persons that were prosecuted for corruption.
“ICPC uncovered the amount from the three respondents including the Chief Registrar, the Deputy Registrar of the Federal High Court and the Station Road, Port-Harcourt Branch of Union Bank of Nigeria,” the Commission said.
It further noted that: “In the course of investigating a petition written against some officials of the court for alleged violation of ICPC Act 2000, the Commission’s special investigation team uncovered the money, ‘being the sum of confiscated, value and sold vessel hidden in a bank account’.
“To allow any interested persons show cause why the money should not be forfeited finally to the federal government, ICPC immediately filed an ex-parte motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture in November 2020.
“While ruling on the Interim Order of Forfeiture, Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt granted the Commission’s prayers for interim forfeiture of the sum pending the final hearing of the case.”

Our Reporters

