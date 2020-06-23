ICPC: We’ve uncovered N250m alleged fraud in teaching hospital

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Tuesday, said it had uncovered “the (alleged) diversion” of a whopping N250 million “from the personnel cost account of the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto State”.

It said the discovery was “in its continuing effort to rid public sector institutions of corruption and related fraud”.

Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the development was a product of an intelligence-led investigation by its operatives.

“ICPC intelligence-led investigation revealed that the fraud was carried out when deductions meant for third parties such as the State Board of Internal Revenue and over-payment deductions were diverted on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and channelled into the private accounts of an individual and a company.

“The Commission has already taken into custody the kingpin in this criminal endeavour who is an Accounts staff of UDUTH. He is being questioned to unravel all those behind this fraudulent act.

“ICPC has also commenced efforts to recover the proceeds of this fraud through the seizure of exotic cars and real estate properties from the main culprit.

“Checks by the Commission on how a critical national infrastructure such as the IPPIS could be compromised, indicated likely negligence on the part of the management of the Teaching Hospital and other loopholes,” she said.

She went further to state that, the alleged “failure to cross-check and reconcile the execution of its budget and allowing officers from the Finance and Account department to access another officer’s password on the platform, present real threats and vulnerabilities”.

