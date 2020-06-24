ICPC: We’ve uncovered N250m fraud in teaching hospita

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it has uncovered ‘alleged diversion’ of a whopping N250 million “from the personnel cost account of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto State.”

The anti-graft body said the discovery was “in its continuing effort to rid public sector institutions of corruption and related fraud.” Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the development was a product of an intelligence- led investigation by its operatives.

“ICPC intelligence-led investigation revealed that the fraud was carried out when deductions meant for third parties such as the state Board of Internal Revenue and overpayment deductions were diverted on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and channelled into the private accounts of an individual and a company. “The commission has already taken into custody the kingpin in this criminal endeavour, who is an Accounts staff of UDUTH. He is being questioned to unravel all those behind this fraudulent act. “ICPC has also commenced efforts to recover the proceeds of this fraud through the seizure of exotic cars and real estate properties from the main culprit. “Checks by the commission on how a critical national infrastructure such as the IPPIS could be compromised, indicated likely negligence on the part of the management of the Teaching Hospital and other loopholes”, she said.

