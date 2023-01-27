News Top Stories

ICPC: Why we re-arrested ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday, announced the rearrest of former Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde. A statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, said the development took place yeserday in Abuja. She explained that Ojerinde’s re-arrest followed a warrant to that effect issued by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“He is expected to face a team of investigators over new evidence uncovered in relation to his ongoing trial for diversion of funds while he was a public officer. “ICPC operatives uncovered two accounts opened in the names of Trillium Learning Centre Ltd and Sapati International Schools Ltd into which funds were diverted using fictitious names of students. “The Commission had on the 12th December, 2022, invited the former JAMB Registrar for questioning over the new evidence but he wrote through his solicitor requesting for 14 days grace to enable him honour the invitation.”

 

