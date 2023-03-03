ICRC approves 18 months timeline for road concessionaires

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has approved 18 months gestation period for concessionaires approved by the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) for the construction and maintenance of nine road corridors under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) to move to sites.

The 18 months gestation period is to enable commission close both commercial and financial aspect of the concession agreement, ICRC Director – General, Mike Ohiani, told New Telegraph in an exclusive chat in Abuja. In January 18, 2023, FEC approved 1,374km roads across nine corridors through public private model agreement.

The projects are estimated to generate N11.54 trillion within 25 years period. The highway development projects are Federal Ministry of Works and Housing’ initiative. It originally targeted 12 road corridors within which there are 13 routes. Three corridors and one route had yet to reach the FEC approval stage. New Telegraph sought updates from ICRC DG in respect of 1,374km roads approved by FEC this year. In the process, Ohiani explained what has happened aftermath of FEC approval.

“There are still couple of processes to complete after FEC approval of the project. This include commercial close and financial close. According to the planned timelines all these will be achieved within 18months, after which concessionaires are expected to move to site. “There are derivable economic benefits for concessioning these roads. Generally, private sectors are more efficient at managing assets and providing services.

“Therefore, the overall benefit is that Nigerians will enjoy a well maintained and safe road on all the routes concessioned which are major highways that tranverse most parts of the country. “The roads will enjoy private sector investment flow towards rehabilitation of both existing bad or already dilapidated ones. There is assurance that the roads after construction or reconstruction will be well maintained to ensure a smooth ride according strict performance standards setout in the concession agreement,” ICRC DG said.

In addition, he said there would be more than a 100,000 direct and indirect jobs created during the construction and operation phases of the concession while government earns a percentage of revenue generated from the concession. “The concessionaires are Nigerian companies hence tax is generated from the company by the federal government as well as from the employees by the state government. Commuters will enjoy cost savings as traffic will be reduced on the routes and cost of vehicle repairs will be minimised,” he said.

Some of the routes approved by FEC for the 1,374km roads include, Benin-Asaba (Route 1), a 125 km road concessioned for a 25 year period. It is expected to generate N1.58 trillion within the period. The concessionaire is Africa Plus Consortium.

Route 2 is the 195km Abuja- Lokoja road with 25-year concession period expected to generate N1.76 trillion. The concessionaire is Avia Infrastructure Services Limited (AISL).There is 161.2km Onitsha- Owerri -Aba routethe 4th route to generate N706 billion in the 25-year concession . The investor is Eyimba Economic City Consortium.

