ICRC delivers business compliance certificate to NIMASA

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has issued a Certificate of Compliance for an Outline Business Case (OBC) for the operation of the Modular Floating Dockyard acquired by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

 

Acting Director General of the commission, Mr. Michael Ohiani, led a  team of ICRC officers to the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos to present the certificate.

 

Ohiani said the agency’s outline business case for the modular floating dockyard’s management contract to be operated, maintained and transferred under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement was in compliance with the ICRC Act 2005 and the National Policy on Public Private Partnership.

 

The Director General  of the agency Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the modular floating dockyard was a national asset. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the director general assured that the NIMASA was committed to the careful deployment of the dry dock in line with relevant regulatory instruments to ensure wealth creation, job creation, and revenue generation for the Federal Government.

