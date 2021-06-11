ICRC train journalists on humanitarian reporting

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has trained journalists from 10 states of the federation on reporting humanitarian-related issues. The two-day training featured journalists from prints, electronic and online media organisations from Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kastina, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe, Zanfara, Kaduna and Sokoto states. Mr. Robin Waudo, Communication Coordinator, ICRC, Abuja Delegation, while speaking at the programme in Jos, Plateau State, said the workshop was aimed at equipping journalists with necessary knowledge of humanitarian reporting.

He added that the engagement would enable the organisation as well as journalists to share experiences on humanitarian issues emanating from conflicts with a view of deescalating the already volatile situation. Waudo urged journalists to enlighten the public about the activities of ICRC, which include humanitarian services and promotion of international humanitarian law with the view of protecting civilians affected by crisis. He said part of the mandate of ICRC was to provide medical care for victims of crisis who are sick and wounded, provide foods, clothes and clean water, as well as reunite separated family members, among others.

He called on media practitioners to always contact the relevant persons in the organisation for confirmation of information concerning their activities before publishing, airing or broadcasting. Similarly, Patience Nanklin-Yawus, Communication Field Officer of ICRC, Jos-sub-delegation, believed that the engagement would help improve the content of the news stories of the participants. She explained that ICRC operated based on seven principles of humanitarian, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality in alleviating the suffering being faced by victims of conflicts. On his part, Dr Bala Muhammad, facilitator at the training, said journalists were very important stakeholders that would help in addressing the increasing insecurity in the country. Muhammad explained that journalists must understand the background of every conflict as well as understand what the real issues were in order to educate members of the public

