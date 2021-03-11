News

ICT Development: Nigeria seeks increased collaboration among West African states

Nigerian government has called for increased regional collaboration for the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ecosystem in West Africa as a potential digital hub on the global ICT map. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, made the call at the twoday 18th Annual General Meeting of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), which commenced in Abuja yesterday. Addressing WATRA representatives, Pantami said the time has come for African countries to come up with innovative ideas to fast-track the development of the ICT ecosystem in the sub-region.

He said Nigeria, as the largest ICT market in West Africa and the most populous African country, has taken policy and regulatory initiatives in making ICT/telecoms a major contributor to its economic growth. Citing a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Minister said ICT/telecoms has become a major contributor to the country’s Goss Domestic Product (GDP), far higher than what oil and gas, agriculture, construction and other major sectors contribute to the economy.

Pantami acknowledged the role of NCC in spearheading the implementation of critical ICT policies, such as the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025 and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria (2020-2030).

