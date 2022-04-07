ICT: Engendering stability with right policies

The ICT sector witnessed a bit of calmness and stability in the first quarter of the year. With the lifting of the seven-month ban on Twitter and the extension of the deadline for the NINSIM linkage exercise, the sector trudged the first three months without any ruckus. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

After 222 days of blockage that saw many Nigerians using various Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps to access Twitter, the Nigerian government, on January 13, lifted the ban on Twitter. While this brought a huge relief to many businesses and individuals who have had to vacate the platform in compliance with government’s directive, the economic loss of the ban may never be recovered. This decision of government to lift the ban came as one of the significant factors for stability in the ICT industry in the first quarter of the year. Also, the continuation of the NINSIM linkage exercise until March 31, without blocking any line as earlier threatened by government helped telecommunications operators to achieve some level of recovery, having lost millions of subscriptions to government’s policy on new SIM registration in the previous year. However, it was not all calmness in the ICT sector as stakeholders again raised eyebrows over a proposed National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Bill. The is Bill seeking to change the status of the Agency from a development body to a regulator.

Lifting the ban

Premising its action on certain agreements with the Twitter company, the Federal Government said its discussions with the company had yielded positive results, leading to the approval of the lifting of the ban by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to a January 12 statement announcing the lifting, which took effect from 12 am on Wednesday, January 13, 2022, the decision was as a sequel to a memo written to the president by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami. The statement signed by the Director- General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said government was happy with the gains recorded through its engagement with Twitter. According to the NITDA DG, some of the gains include “on-going economic and training opportunities as the company continues to consider expanding its presence in Nigeria; getting a better understanding of how to use the Twitter platform effectively to improve busi-nesses; revenue generation from the operation of Twitter in Nigeria; smooth and coordinated relationship between Nigerian Government and Twitter, leading to mutual trust; reduction of cybercriminal activities such as terrorism, cyberstalking, hate speech, etc. and working with Twitter and other global companies to build an acceptable code of conduct following the global best practice.

Broadband penetration

Severely impacted by government’s ban on new SIM registration, which lasted from December 2020 to April 2021, telecommunications operators were able to fully launch a recovery in the first quarter of this year. While active mobile subscriptions managed to hit 198 million in January this year, having plunged to 186 million in May last year, internet subscriptions also increased to 143 million. The general recoveries positively impacted broadband penetration in the country. Marking a turnaround, the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that telecommunications operators in the country gained 3.2 million broadband subscriptions between November 2021 and January 2022. The three months gain brought the country’s total subscriptions for high-speed internet to 79.4 million as of January end. According to the statistics, the increase in subscriptions also brought the broadband penetration in the country to 41.61 per cent from 39.89 per cent recorded in October 2021.

Hope for startups

While the Nigerian start-ups have hitherto relied heavily on foreign investors to realise their dreams, help is now about to come from the home front, if the words of the minister of Communications and Digital Economy are anything to go by. The minister, in February this year, had announced that the Federal Government would provide some incentives such as tax holidays, seed funding and grants for start-ups in the country to developthe ecosystem. Provisions for these incentives, he said, had been made in the National Start-up Bill, which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Pantami, who disclosed this when he met with indigenous innovators in Lagos, said government would be supporting the growth of the start-ups with those incentives. According to him, the National Startup Bill, the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the National Policy for the Development of Indigenous Content in the Telecommunications Sector, among others, as examples of government’s commitment to enacting and implementing policies that enable the ecosystem.

Data protection bureau created

As the country moves to create a credible national database through the on-going NIN-SIM linkage exercise, government has also demonstrated commitment to ensuring adequate protection of the citizens’ data by establishing an organisation to be saddled with the protection of Nigerians’ data known as Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB). According to a statement from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, which was issued in March this year, the establishment of the Bureau was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. In the absence of a substantive body to oversee data protection, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has filled in the gap by coming up with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), which is being enforced by the Agency. However, the newly established Bureau is now to take up the responsibility. “The NDPB has been established in line with global best practice and will focus on data protection and privacy for the country, among others. “The successful implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria has significantly increased the adoption of data platforms and accelerated the datafication of our society. This has increased the importance of having an institution that focuses on data protection and privacy,” the ministry stated. The Bureau, government said, would be responsible for consolidating the gains of the NDPR and supporting the process for the development of primary legislation for data protection and privacy.

NITDA Bill

Meanwhile, moves to change the status of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) from an IT development agency to a regulator, received backlashes from the industry stakeholders. Expectedly, for an industry currently plagued with the challenge of multiple regulations/taxation, a new regulatory body as being proposed in the NITDA Bill 2021 raised more concerns. More worrisome for the stake holders is the fact that most of the regulatory functions being ascribed to NITDA in the proposed Bill are statutory duties of other agencies of government, including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Thus, legal professionals have described the Bill as infiltrating or attempting to unnecessarily duplicate the regulatory powers of some existing government agencies in the country. While there had been comments against the Bill since it surfaced, a stakeholders’ engagement webinar held in March this year further gave legal insights into the quagmire. At the webinar, which was put together by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Committee of the Nigeria Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), in collaboration with NITDA and Farisad Investment Limited (FIL), the legal experts picked a holes in the new propositions contained in the proposed NITDA Bill. Firing the first salvo during the webinar anchored by the Chief Executive Officer of FIL, Sanusi Musa, was the NBA President, Olumide Apata, who, after his brief remark, raised three fundamental concerns on the proposed Bill, which, he said, should be looked into by stakeholders at the webinar. The tripartite concerns raised by Apata were around how the Bill will align with the Startup Bill before the National Assembly, how the NITDA Bill intends to navigate its way within the broadband context of other regulatory functions of other regulating agencies to avoid overlapping of functions; and what will be the implications of the harsh penalties for violation of certain sections of the Bill on the ICT business environment. The position of the legal luminaries was not different from that earlier expressed by the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) at a forum held earlier on the Bill. CPN delegates, led by the President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Kole Jagun, were at the stakeholders’ engagement, recently organised by NITDA to consider the proposed Bill, which, among other things, aimed at changing NITDA from an IT Development Agency, to a Regulator of the information technology industry ecosystem. According to a statement issued by the body after the meeting, “it was obvious from the comments, suggestions and opinions expressed by all other stakeholders at the meeting that the NITDA Bill 2021 arrogates powers of several other regulatory agencies to NITDA, which is an infringement on the statutory powers of other agencies of government like CPN, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy backbone, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the National Universities Commission (NUC), etc.

Last line

As the industry recovers from the impacts of bad policies, government needs to drive continuous growth in ICT with the right policies. Issues being raised by stakeholders over the proposed NITDA Bill must also be looked into in order not to set the industry backward again.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...