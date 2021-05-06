ICT expert donates computer laboratory to alma mater

A Cisco Certified Trainer and Engineer, Mr. Damilola Oyeyemi Kehinde, has donated an ultramodern computer laboratory to his Alma mater, All Saints Anglican Primary School 1, Owode-Egba, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. Kehinde, who was a pupil in the school between 1987- 1989, said he donated the computer laboratory with the aim of calling the attention of the government to the sorry state of the school. He further said he donated the laboratory in memory of his late father, Chief Hezekiah OlusolaKehinde(JP), who during hislifetime wasa renowned educationist, community leader and also a former Vice Principalof EgbaOwodeGrammar school, Owode-Egba. Kehinde, represented by Mr. Tunji Akoni, an ICT Consultant, former Ogun State Schoolnet Project Coordinator and Commissioner 1, Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), emphasized that the project was to enhance the capacity building and empower the pupils in the area of computer science.

