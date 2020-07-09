ICT: Finding its bearing amidst pandemic

Shaped largely by the Coronavirus pandemic, the ICT sector in the second quarter witnessed some landmark events despite the lockdown. The period also revealed the reality of current telecommunications infrastructure as networks struggled with the pressure of increased traffic. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

More than ever before, the second quarter witnessed the recognition of ICT as a pedestal upon which every other sector of the economy can rest comfortably if the right infrastructure is put in place. It was a period many Nigerians realised the importance of technology beyond the usual phone calls and internet surfing, thanks to the coronavirus- induced lockdown. It was a period governments at all levels were forced to hold meetings online and that still continues until today as the social distancing rule holds sway.

Interestingly, the embrace of technology within the period has also brought out the reality of the state of ICT infrastructure in the country, as the telecommunications networks in the country, at a point, almost crashed because of the unprecedented traffic.

At the same time, the sector witnessed a turnaround with the actions taken by some state governors with regards to Right of Way (RoW) charges. Need for more infrastructure At the beginning of the first phase of lockdown in April, many Nigerians experienced poor service, especially on the internet.

The operators had attributed the problem to the increase in traffic caused by the lockdown. Indeed, according to some of the operators, with the unprecedented traffic, their infrastructure was working at maximum capacity. Reacting to the situation, the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, said the slow internet experience was not unexpected because the operators had not built enough capacity to withstand the pressures of a period such as this.

“During this period, we have seen a shift in traffic from offices and institutions to homes, which usually have traffic peak in the evening. This shift in behaviour and the direction in the routing of traffic would cause some level of congestion,” Teniola explained. The ATCON president said the situation was worsened by the fact that aside from working from home, many were also relying on the internet for entertainment by using video platforms such as Youtube, which require heavy data.

“There is a propensity for a lot of people to be engaging in entertainment, using OTT applications that absorb a lot of data. All these put more pressures on the networks. “We have always said this in the past before Coronavirus came to our shores that we need the government to create an enabling environment, to create the right incentives that will continue to attract foreign direct investments. We have seen a gradual drop in investments over the last three years. It got to a level where FDI is just focused on mergers and acquisitions and nothing more than bringing money for portfolio management,” he said.

“Investments in equipment and infrastructure have been targeted at those areas where investors could see the quickest rate of return and that has meant that coverage has suffered and there hasn’t been much increase in capacity deployment because investors are shying away from investing on the long term because of uncertainties involved in the business environment due to government policies,” he added.

RoW charges reduced/waived

The calls over the years for harmonisation of Right of Way charges began to yield positive results in May this year as some state governors reduced the charges to the N145 recommended by the Federal Government years ago. While four states have so far complied with the harmonisation, two other states completely waived the charges to encourage the speedy rollout of infrastructure. Despite an existing Federal Executive Council’s approved charges of N145 per linear meter for RoW, to allow a speedy rollout of telecoms infrastructure across the country, some states continued to charge as high as N5, 000 per metre, thus limiting operators’ infrastructure deployment.

However, in the last three months, four states including Ekiti, Imo, Katsina, and Plateau, had signed executive orders lowering the cost to the approved N145, while two, Kaduna and Kwara states have completely waived charges. According to industry sources, the need for fast-speed internet to conduct online meetings and drive other government activities during the lockdown opened the eyes of the states’ executives to the realities of telecommunications infrastructure.

In Kaduna where the government has completely waived pay-ment for Right of Way, the State Governor, Mallam, Nasir El-Rufai, had recently lamented that the lack of 4G network was preventing the State from holding online classes, while schools are on lockdown. He said 3G service was only available in a few areas of the state, hence, the government resorted to using radio. This explains why the state government decided to completely remove charges to encourage speedy deployment of the needed infrastructure by telecom operators in the state.

Telecoms infrastructure protection

In the absence of an extant law to criminalise the incessant attacks on telecommunications infrastructure across the country, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, was able to secure a Presidential directive for the protection of the facilities. Announcing the directive early June this year, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said security agencies in the country were thenceforth responsible for the protection of telecommunications infrastructure across the country. According to him, this followed the presidential approval of his request to that effect. With the approval, he said the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had been notified of the President’s directive.

While declaring telecoms infrastructure as critical national infrastructure that must be protected, the minister noted that “the ongoing COVID-19 has led to a massive migration to digital platforms and has increased the level of importance of Critical National Infrastructure to the sustenance of our economy and the security of the nation.

“I am delighted to inform stakeholders in the telecommunications industry that, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved and also directed that necessary physical protective measures be emplaced to safeguard telecommunications infrastructure deployed across the country.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been notified of Mr. President’s directive. We are also working towards the reinforcement of these directives through appropriate regulatory instruments.”

Hope for ICT development

In the second quarter, stakeholders in the country’s information and communication technology industry had predicted developmental strides in the sector in the coming months. This, according to them,would be driven by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stakeholders, who expressed this confidence during a webinar on the economic impacts of COVID-19 hosted by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), believed that Nigeria would come out of the current pandemic with a better record in ICT development. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Mohammed Abubakar, the pandemic has drawn the government and the private sector’s attention to ICT, adding that that has brought technology to the frontline of every discussion in the country today.

He noted that Galaxy Backbone, which is the government agency in charge of IT services, was put to task with the outbreak of coronavirus to deploy technology for all government activities. This, he said, led to the successful hosting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting virtually.

He noted that the technology being used has always been there but most government ministries and agencies were averse to using it. “Most of the facilities we are using now to drive e-governance and socio-economic development have been there before now but nobody would use it.

But with the pandemic, the ministries have no choice but to deploy the technology. The COVID-19 is going to fast-track our ICT journey,” Abubakar said. Also speaking at the conference, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, said the pandemic had been helping the country to shape its digital economy as many people have now embraced doing things online.

NCC’s EVC reappointed

In what many industry stakeholders described as a positive development, President Muhammadu Buhari in June reappointed the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to lead the agency for another five years.

Spokesperson to the minister of communication and digital economy, Uwa Suleiman, said in a statement that the reappointment was to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy. “While wishing Danbatta the best, the minister directs him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of the federal government through the ministry,” the statement read.

Last line

While the pandemic has in the last three months exposed the state of ICT infrastructure in Nigeria, there is no doubt the country needs a more pragmatic approach to infrastructure building.

