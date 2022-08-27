News

ICT firm denies getting N289m stationeries supply contract from JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firm, International Control System (ICS), has dismissed a report by an online publication, which alleged it was awarded a N289.8 million contract to supply stationeries to Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Dismissing the report which also called for a probe of JAMB management over the purported contract in a statement signed by Fidelis Okpala on Friday in Abuja, the Firm has instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against the authors of the “embarrassing report” According to ICS, it was an aberration for a renowned IT company to be involved in the supply of office stationeries in this present era of digital transformation.

“The attention of the management of International Control Systems Limited, an IT Solutions and Services provider, has been drawn to an article recently published exclusively by an online media platform. “It was alleged in the said article that a contract for the supply of office stationeries worth (N289,859,700) VAT inclusive was awarded to International Control Systems on 14th June and May 14th, 2021 which was worth (N18, 984, 420. 84) signed by one Mufutua A. Bello. “This is a very malicious and false allegation as International Control Systems Limited was not awarded any contract of the alleged amounts to supply office stationeries. It is indeed an aberration for a renowned IT Company to be involved in the supply of office stationeries in this era of Digital Transformation Solutions in all sectors of the economy globally.

 

