ICT: Growing potential amidst challenges

The year 2021 was an eventful year for the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Nigeria moved along with the dynamism of technology as it auctioned its first set of 5G spectrum licences, while ICT continued to boost the country’s GDP. However, the peculiar challenges of the industry showed no sign of abating. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

The Nigerian ICT industry is rounding off the year 2021 on a high note with the recent conclusion of the 5G spectrum licence auction, which prepares the ground for a new technology revolution come 2022.

With the much anticipated economic benefits of 5G, expectations are high that the contributions of the sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP), which has been remarkable this year, will be further enhanced.

But the 5G enthusiasm would not take away the fact that telecoms operators in the country recorded their biggest loss of subscriptions this year due to government’s policy.

Although they are now gradually recovering after the lifting of the ban on new SIM registration in April this year, the four mobile network operators in the country – MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile – had lost a total of 20.8 million subscriptions in four months, which was unprecedented.

Interestingly, foreign investors’ interest in the country’s tech startups rose significantly this year as Nigeria’s young technology companies attracted more funding this year than they did last year.

5G spectrum auction

Despite the wide spread conspiracy against the technology, especially in the wake of COVID-19, Nigeria successfully had its 5G spectrum auction this December, making the country one of the first African countries to kick start the 5G revolution.

The auction produced two winners – MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had gone into the auction with three companies ready to bid for the two lots of the 3.5GHz spectrum. Eventually, MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communication won the bid at $273 million each after a day-long auction ran into Monday night.

The keen interest of the three bidders, which included Airtel pushed the cost of the spectrum to $273 million from the reserve price of $197.4 million fixed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Airtel dropped interest at $270 million to produce the two winners at the end of the eleventh round of bidding. The winners are expected to pay the bid price on February 23, 2022, at the prevailing official naira value.

For the auction, NCC had adopted the Ascending Clock System, where the auction manager increases the bidding price at every bidding round, allowing the law of demand and supply.

The first round of the auction started at $199.3 million, the second round closed at $201.4 million, the third at $204.4 million, the fourth at $209.5 million, the fifth at $215.8 million, the sixth at $224.4 million, seventh round at $231.1 million, while the bid entered the eighth round at $240.4 million.

At round nine, all the operators were willing to pay $251.2 million for the licence, while it was increased to $263 million at round 10. Round 11 of the bidding closed at $275.9 million, but Airtel, one of the three bidders, stopped bidding at $270 million.

This made Mafab and MTN the winners in a process that was adjudged as transparent by all stakeholders.

New local content policy

Amidst complaints about the poor implementation of local content policy in the ICT sector, President Muhammadu Buhari, in May this year, launched a National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector, which is aimed at increasing local participation in the sector and reducing capital flight.

According to the policy document obtained by our correspondent, approximately $2.16 billion outflow of foreign exchange is recorded in the telecommunications sector annually. Government, in the policy document, noted that “much as there has been a lot of progress in the sector, it is still useful to identify the areas where much progress can be made.

One of such is the area of capital flight, which has also been significant. “The Federal Government is committed to reducing this amount significantly, in line with the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari that we produce what we eat and consume what we produce.”

According to the document, a breakdown of the forex spending in the telecoms sector as provided by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), showed that $750 million is spent on capital expenditure (CAPEX) annually, $250 million on Network Software Licensing; $800 million on Management Fees; $157 million on Managed Services (Tier 2 & 3 Support); and $200 million on Miscellaneous (International circuits, roaming and terminations reconciliations, etc).

“This is a significant portion of our average annual budget and this trend must be reversed,” government stated. While stakeholders have commended government for coming up with a new policy, which captured the current realities of the industry, they urged government to take the implementation seriously.

According to them, this policy should not be allowed to go the way of other existing policies that are only active on the paper.

ICT’s contributions to GDP

The increasing activities in the ICT sector boosted the country’s economy this year as contributions to GDP increased. According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the sector added N10.1 trillion in the first three quarters of the year.

This represented a 6.3 per cent increase when compared with the N9.3 trillion it contributed in the same period in 2020. An analysis of the three quarters showed that the telecoms’ contribution at current basic price stood at N3 trillion in the first quarter of this year.

By the second quarter, the telecoms boosted the economy with N3.8 trillion, while it added N3.4 trillion in the third quarter.

According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, the growing contribution of ICT sector to GDP was a result of the commitment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to the development of the digital economy.

According to him, the 16 National Policies developed by the ministry, the 1,667 projects and programmes, the large-scale digital skills and general capacity-building efforts, stakeholder engagement and the creation of an enabling environment have all played an important role in this achievement.

Telcos vs banks

Again, the lingering tussle between the telecom operators and commercial banks came into the limelight in the first half of this year as the telecom operators threatened to disconnect the financial institutions from their Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

The disagreement, which first came to public knowledge in 2019, centred on payment for the rendered services to bank customers through the telecoms infrastructure.

While the banks had, last year, proposed an end-user billing to the telecom operators, thereby shifting their responsibility of paying for the service to the costumers, the telecom regulator forbade the telcos from charging the customers.

The impasse between last year and this year led to an accumulated debt of over N42 billion, according to the telecom operators. This prompted the threat to withdraw access to the use of USSD from banks with effect from March 12, 2021.

However, an intervention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and NCC averted service withdrawal, which would have negatively affected millions of bank customers and telecoms subscribers and disrupted the financial industry.

More funding for tech startups

Meanwhile, smarting up from the impact of COVID-19, which caused a dip in investments last year, the Nigerian tech start-up echo system began the year on an impressive note, attracting a series of funding from foreign investors.

Within a month, two leading fintechs in the country had raised close to $200 million in investments. First was Flutterwave, which announced that it has closed a $170 million deal, which raised the company’s value to over $1 billion.

New York-based private investment firm, Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm, Tiger Global, led the Series C round. Thereafter, Kuda Bank raised $25 million in a Series A round to continue to provide a modern banking service for Africans and the African diaspora.

The funding round was led by New York-based venture capital, Valar Ventures, with participation from existing investor Target Global, an international venture capital firm headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and several other existing investors.

In August 2021, startups in the country had raised a total of $497.4 million from foreign investors, thus accounting for 90 per cent of the total funding that came to Africa in the month, which stood at $533.3 million.

As of October, the startups had raised about $1 billion in total.

Last line

The ICT sector, no doubt, has huge potentials to lift the economy.

From the growing startups to the increase in the number of big players, the impacts and contributions of the ICTs to the economy cannot be overemphasised and this can be improved upon with the right policies.

