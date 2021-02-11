News

ICT hub: NITDA to strengthen ties with varsities

The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it was strengthening ties with Nigerian universities to create a reliable Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub that would help to equip students across the country. NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this when the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, led a delegation to visit the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) office, Abuja. Abdullahi said an ICT hub was very important to the digital economy drive of the present administration.

He noted that the government was determined to change the narrative of Nigerian graduates being unemployable. This he explained was why the projects of NCAIR had been prioritised by the administration. According to him, “The creation of an ICT hub for universities in all the geo-political zones, which included the Federal University of Technology, Minna, was in line with NCAIR’s mandate of collaborating with universities in empowering youths.

“Graduates are unemployable these days because all they know is theory and will always need additional training upon employment, but exposing them to these technology advancements will broaden their knowledge and give them the opportunity to conceptualise their ideas,” he added. He further said that; “Most of the developed and wealthy nations do not depend on their natural resources, but on creative innovations.”

