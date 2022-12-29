Business

ICT journalists launch foundation to promote local content

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Top Information and Communication Technology (ICT) journalists in Nigeria have launched Cloud Network Foundation (CNF) to drive advocacy for skill acquisition and capacity building among youths and pushed for policy that encourages local content in ICT development in Nigeria. The Foundation is worried that, among others, policy direction and implementation in the country has primarily neglected local content development and the creation of the requisite skills and enablement for Nigeria’s teeming youths to excel in the ICT ecosystem.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Abimbola Tooki, said at the body’s inaugural meeting that Nigeria had so much untapped potential that, when harnessed by the right policies and strategies, could replicate another Silicon Valley in California, the United States to Bangalore in India. He said: “We can move from a consuming nation to a producing one in a few years in the ICT ecosystem, and over 20 million of our youths can be lifted out of poverty every year if they have the right information, guidance, enabling environment and skills at their disposal if we take the right steps.”

He said if the government prioritises integrating technology infrastructure into public service delivery to promote growth-oriented policies, it would be easier for all tiers and arms of government to collaborate to pull Nigerians out of poverty. He sad: “The Cloud Network Foundation promises to provide an influential voice for stakeholders in the media, business community and government on the benefits of ICT in economic growth and national development. “It will also promote multidisciplinary collaboration and interdisciplinary ini-tiatives on ICT to foster the creation, usage and sharing of knowledge in the fields of ICT for national development.”

The Foundation’s Vice Chairman, Don Pedro Aganbi, urged the industry stakeholders to look forward to the Foundation’s resolve to ensure a more dynamic ICT industry in Nigeria. Aganbi said CNF would ensure that all operators wake up to their responsibilities of delivering quality services to Nigerians while fostering a friendly environment for all. The CNF stated that it would also work with educational institutions at all levels in advancing the usage and adoption of ICT in learning and educational endeavours and providing an influential voice for stakeholders in the media, business community and government on the benefits of ICT in economic growth and national development.

It will also promote research in diverse segments of ICT, develop professionals in ICT Journalism, and promote multidisciplinary collaboration and interdisciplinary initiatives on ICT to foster the creation, usage and sharing of knowledge in the fields of ICT for national development. Cloud Network Foundation has an active online presence with a dedicated website (cloudnetwork.ng), twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Flight disruptions as kill-joy for travellers

Posted on Author writes WOLE SHADARE

Forget about delivery of new aircraft, ontime- performance and other perks. At their core, airlines promise a simple service — timely transportation — yet they make little progress toward improving that basic offering, WOLE SHADARE writes     Nasty experience   The experience has been excruciating. Passengers travelling across the country have one tale of […]
Business

AfDB suspends 4 Nigerian firms over fraud

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) yesterday announced that it had debarred four companies registered in Nigeria for 24 months over their involvement in fraudulent and collusive practices. The companies are Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. In a statement, the AfDB […]
Business

Rewane: Interest rates may rise in January 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With heightened inflationary pressures, occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19)-induced economic crisis, set to continue into the new year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to increase interest rates in January 2021, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said.   Rewane, who made this prediction while reacting to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica