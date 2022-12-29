ICT journalists launch foundation to promote local content

Top Information and Communication Technology (ICT) journalists in Nigeria have launched Cloud Network Foundation (CNF) to drive advocacy for skill acquisition and capacity building among youths and pushed for policy that encourages local content in ICT development in Nigeria. The Foundation is worried that, among others, policy direction and implementation in the country has primarily neglected local content development and the creation of the requisite skills and enablement for Nigeria’s teeming youths to excel in the ICT ecosystem.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Abimbola Tooki, said at the body’s inaugural meeting that Nigeria had so much untapped potential that, when harnessed by the right policies and strategies, could replicate another Silicon Valley in California, the United States to Bangalore in India. He said: “We can move from a consuming nation to a producing one in a few years in the ICT ecosystem, and over 20 million of our youths can be lifted out of poverty every year if they have the right information, guidance, enabling environment and skills at their disposal if we take the right steps.”

He said if the government prioritises integrating technology infrastructure into public service delivery to promote growth-oriented policies, it would be easier for all tiers and arms of government to collaborate to pull Nigerians out of poverty. He sad: “The Cloud Network Foundation promises to provide an influential voice for stakeholders in the media, business community and government on the benefits of ICT in economic growth and national development. “It will also promote multidisciplinary collaboration and interdisciplinary ini-tiatives on ICT to foster the creation, usage and sharing of knowledge in the fields of ICT for national development.”

The Foundation’s Vice Chairman, Don Pedro Aganbi, urged the industry stakeholders to look forward to the Foundation’s resolve to ensure a more dynamic ICT industry in Nigeria. Aganbi said CNF would ensure that all operators wake up to their responsibilities of delivering quality services to Nigerians while fostering a friendly environment for all. The CNF stated that it would also work with educational institutions at all levels in advancing the usage and adoption of ICT in learning and educational endeavours and providing an influential voice for stakeholders in the media, business community and government on the benefits of ICT in economic growth and national development.

It will also promote research in diverse segments of ICT, develop professionals in ICT Journalism, and promote multidisciplinary collaboration and interdisciplinary initiatives on ICT to foster the creation, usage and sharing of knowledge in the fields of ICT for national development. Cloud Network Foundation has an active online presence with a dedicated website (cloudnetwork.ng), twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

