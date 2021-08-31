ICT skills compulsory for students – College

For students of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, the acquisition and training of Information Communication Technology (ICT) skill is compulsory as part of prerequisite for their graduation.

The Provost, Dr. Tessy Okoli, who declared this and noted that ICT programme for all students in the institution, would give them a competitive edge on graduation, however, said that students of the college needed to be equipped to become ICT compliant in order to be relevant in a world driven by stunning innovations in Information and Communication Technology.

The Provost disclosed this during the 32nd/10th joint matriculation of students of Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), Degree and Professional Diploma in Education (PDE), which was held at the Convocation Arena, main campus of the college. Okoli, who said the college had continued to lay strong emphasis on entrepreneurship, Information and Communication Technology, technical and vocational skills, noted that these key areas would equip the students with employable skills and place them in a vantage position on graduation.

“Our college has made the acquisition of ICT skills compulsory for all students. With two gigantic ICT buildings constructed by TETFund, hundreds of computers have been provided for effective teaching and learning.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) at its recent induction of over 900 graduates in our college, rated this institution high in ICT compliance,” she said.

The Provost added that the college introduced an ICT Academy to train students on various computer applications and programming, stressing that there is an ongoing effort at introducing digital classrooms in the college for improved teaching and learning.

She, therefore, advised the students to leverage on the high academic rating of the college to strive towards excellence, but urged them to desist from cultism, examination malpractice and other indecent acts.

The Provost, who pointed out that the college, had zero tolerance for “bribe-for-marks, popularly called sorting” by students, said: “We do not condone harassment or exploitation of students. We will continue to protect our reputation as an institution of choice, a fertile ground for academic honesty and a school for future champions.”

She said the college made 75 per cent attendance for lectures compulsory for all students to prevent truancy and encourage regular attendance in classes, even as she encouraged students to form study groups and join positive associations.

This, she said, would go a long way in enhancing healthy academic competition and reduce social vices among young people

