‘ICT skills for girl-child’ll bridge gender parity gap’

Adewale Momoh Akure

The wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Betty, has advocated the need to bridge the gender parity gap in the country by equipping the girl-child with ICT skills. According to Betty, the move would enable the girlchild to be empowered which will in turn effect change in the gender narrative.

 

The governor’s wife stated this at the Public Service Training Institute (PSTI), Ilara-Mokin, during the opening ceremony of the 2021 BEMORE Summer Boot Camp for young girls in the state.

 

Betty, the brain behind BEMORE, said her experience as a breast cancer survivor, had strengthened her determination to bridge the gender parity gap by empowering girls in the field of ICT and solar technology. While emphasising that Exclose to 2,000 girls had been trained since the establishment of BEMORE in 2017, she maintained that BEMORE was committed to building an army of female technology leaders.

 

“This year marks the fourth edition of BEMORE in Ondo State and the second edition of BEMORE in Imo State. Surely, we couldn’t have gotten this far without sheer resilience, a will power to impact the girl-child at all cost, and I really mean ‘at all cost.’

 

“There was a hunger in me to change the gender narrative of our nation, but in me was also doubt. My doubt was not because I was bereft of ideas on how to change the gender narrative, rather, I was unsure of how to get the required resources to empower the girl-child and in effect change the gender narrative.”

