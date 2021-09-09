Business

ICT stakeholders to make projections at Impact CEO Forum

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Information and communications technology stakeholders are set to make projections at the annual edition of the ICT Impact CEO Forum scheduled to hold this month. According to the organisers, the Forum is envisioned as the foremost meeting point for top-level executives to assess how technology influence their businesses and “project into the future.” The Editor-in-Chief of ICT Watch Magazine, Tayo Adewusi, in a statement, said the event would “demonstrate that almost all things can be tested, measured and improved,” he said and added that “how government and businesses can work with good data beats philosophy.” Themed “Data, the New Oil of the Digital Economy,” the forum would accommodate various players in the industry including regulatory bodies and government officials.

The event which would hold virtually “will be employed to push the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government.” The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, is expected to be the special guest at the event while the Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would be the hairman of the occasion and deliver a welcome address.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta is to deliver a keynote. Commenting on the theme, Adewusi said data in the 21st Century “is like oil in the 18th century. It is an immensely, untapped, valuable asset. It is oil for those who view the data’s fundamental value and have learnt to extract it and use it.” According to Adewusi, the latter is an established platform where distinguished individuals, government agencies and state governors who have “deployed the potent power of ICT to execute ideas are recognised and honoured.”

