ICT: Telecoms group seeks sustainability

A Nigerian pro-technology and non-governmental organization, Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), yesterday advocated for sustainability in the ICT sector. The body said to address a wide range of issues concerning sustainability in the ICT sector, it has released a number of publications on its website. TTWSG said it is working with critical organisations in the ICT sector on its advocacy for industry sustainability, including the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST); National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA); the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).
More road networks, less stress for Rivers’ residents
It was only a few days ago that riverine dwellers residing in communities along the Opobo/Bonny/Andoni waterways travelled by road for the first time in their existence. Rather than travelling only through water, they now have the option of travelling by land. Now they could either drive or be driven to their communities, which for […]
$3m bribe: You’ve case to answer, A’Court tells Farouk Lawan
The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday, dismissed the appeal filed by former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, seeking to terminate the $3 million bribery charges brought against him by the Federal Government. The appellate court, in a unanimous decision, held that a prima facie case was well established against Lawan that warranted him […]
COVID-19: FG to begin 2nd batch of inoculation August 10
The Federal Government has said that inoculation of the second batch of the COVID- 19 vaccines recently donated to the country by the United States, would commence on 10th August, 2021. The Federal Government had on August 1 received 4.08m doses of the Mod erna COVID-19 vaccine which was rceived by the United Nations […]
