ICT: Telecoms group seeks sustainability

A Nigerian pro-technology and non-governmental organization, Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), yesterday advocated for sustainability in the ICT sector. The body said to address a wide range of issues concerning sustainability in the ICT sector, it has released a number of publications on its website. TTWSG said it is working with critical organisations in the ICT sector on its advocacy for industry sustainability, including the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST); National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA); the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

 

