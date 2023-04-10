News

ICT Training: Diri advises beneficiaries to utilise opportunity

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has advised beneficiaries of Ebilade Ekerefe’s computer training programme to make good use of the opportunity, saying they should not sell the laptops given to them by the organisers. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during the presentation of laptops for the first batch of the free ICT skill acquisition training/ commencement of the second batch organized by the office of the Ijaw Youth Council spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, the governor said ICT remains another oil industry that has not been tapped. Governor Diri was represented at the occasion by a member of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Tonye Isenah. He thanked the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd.), for providing computer laptops for the beneficiaries.

Advising the beneficiaries, the governor said: “For people saying don’t go and sell the computers, I don’t think it is mandatory to tell you people not to go and sell it. Don’t ever think it is our own concern. If you sell it, the woman in the beer parlour will take part of it and before you know it, the money is gone and then you start looking for another opportunity which may not come. “The money on the internet is too much. You can make money through there. Bayelsa is very peaceful and it is an opportunity for young people to go about their businesses and excel.”

Our Reporters

