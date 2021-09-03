Business

ICT, untapped goldmine for youths -Expert

An Information Communications Technology (ICT) expert, Akarah Ulochukwu, has said despite the massive wealth associated with the internet and other ICT platforms, Nigerian youths were not tapping into the endless opportunities that abound in the sector to make legitimate wealth.

Ulochukwu, Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of Bricks to Cribs & Bar (BTCBARS), who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, advised youths to wean off their addiction to crime, and explore the countless honest ways in which they could make use of the internet to their advantage.

He, however, explained that contrary to the common belief in Nigeria that people who got rich through the internet were fraudsters, children as young as eight in other countries were already raking in millions of dollars through innovative ideas and businesses online.

While emphasizing that Nigeria was the only country were such persons or businesses were tagged as fraud, he revealed that his exploration of the Internet started at a very young age, when he had to do a lot of survey tests online and got paid in bitcoins which was sold in 2019 for close to N250 million.

He said: “There is a low level of digital literacy in the country and it is affecting the market.

“There are a very few of us who are digitally inclined. Imagine me buying bitcoins as early as 2011. I wonder how many Nigerians did that. They would be billionaires by now. So to keep up with digital trends and market opportunities, you must be digitally enlightened.

“Also, COVID19 has affected a lot of things and many things are being done online and remotely.”

