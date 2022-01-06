ICT’s year of revolution

After the successful auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum in December last year, the operators that won the licences are expected to roll out 5G service this year in what will usher in another revolution in the country’s ICT sector. The deployment of this new technology will run alongside the implementation of the country’s National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025), SAMSON AKINTARO reports

For the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, year 2021 ended on a high and promising note. This came with the successful auction of the available two lots of 3.5GHz spectrum for 5G deployment. While Nigeria will be joining other countries in the 5G race this year, the country will also be implementing its broadband project, which is aimed at connecting at least 70 per cent of Nigerians to high-speed internet by year 2025. Interestingly, the anticipated disconnection of mobile telephone lines not linked with the National Identification Number (NIN) did not happen last year as government has kept on shifting the deadline. With the extension of the deadline to March 31, this year may witness another plunge in subscriptions if government eventually enforces its planned disconnection of unlinked mobile lines. Announcing the latest extension in a statement jointly signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head of Corporate Communications of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke, government said the extension followed requests by stakeholders. “Following the request by stakeholders, including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the Diaspora, the Federal Government has extended the deadline of the exercise to March 31, 2022. This extension would enable the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, Diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres and the registration of legal residents,” the statement read.

Enter the 5G era

Despite the widely spread conspiracy against the technology, especially in the wake of COVID-19, Nigeria successfully had its 5G spectrum auction in December last year, making the country one of the first African countries to kick start the 5G revolution. The auction produced two winners – MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications. The operators are expected to make payment for the licence this February and thereafter begin the rollout of the service across the country. With the telecoms regulator’s use-it-or-lose-it policy, none of the operators is expected to waste any more time in rolling out once payment has been made for the licence. The 5G technology is expected to fully usher in the era of machine-tomachine communication in Nigeria with several opportunities in automation, the Internet of Things and Machine learning, among others. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, 5G will unlock gigabytes in a second, robust voice and real-time digital social mediation, massive Internet of Things like smart city and smart homes (connectedness of appliances and home security), pervasive 3D videos and Ultra High Definition screens, augmented reality, self-driving cars, industrial automation, high-speed trains, lifeline and ultra-reliable communications in telemedicine and natural disasters that will deliver successful services using critical applications. Speaking during a brief ceremony before the auction, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, traced the journey from 2019 when 5G technology was tested in Lagos, Abuja and a few other cities in Nigeria and found to be suitable and desirable in the country. Pantami also reminded the audience of a followed up study that showed 5G had no health hazards. He expressed optimism that by 2022 Nigeria will have the largest 5G coverage in Africa. The minister is also of the opinion that 5G could solve some of the security challenges in the country since the technology provides real-time services and platforms. Pantami also noted that 5G will go a long way in promoting the economic development of Nigeria, because digital technology is a key enabler of other sectors, especially the financial sector. Also speaking, the Chairman of NCC’s Board of Directors, Professor Adeolu Akande, said the purpose of the 3.5 GHz Spectrum auction was to support the deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria, for the benefit of Nigerians. According to him, the impactful contributions of 5G to the economy would help industries such as manufacturing, utilities, professional and financial services. “Several other fringe sectors will benefit immensely from the new technology. The importance of 5G technology to the economy of nations cannot be overemphasized. “It is therefore with a sense of fulfilment that we acknowledge the giant leap forward that today’s auction represents. “It is indeed a memorable milestone that Nigeria is set to auction Spectrum in the 3.5GHz for the deployment of 5G at this material time.”

Broadband penetration

Nigeria, in 2020, launched another National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025) with a target of achieving 70 per cent broadband penetration by the year 2025. While the implementation of the plan had started the same year, not much was done last year as the COVID-19 restrictions inhibited several projects in the year. Notwithstanding, the country recorded a significant increase in broadband penetration in the year. According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), between January and October 2020, a total of 15.5 million new broadband users were connected. However, throughout last year, broadband penetration in the country declined steadily. First was the impact of the ban on new SIM registration, which started in December 2020 and lasted until April 19, 2021. The operators were unable to recover the lost subscriptions until the end of the year, thus recording negative growth for the year. Aside from the target of 70 per cent penetration by 2025, government in the new plan also raised the benchmark speed for broadband service in Nigeria to 25 megapixels per second, which is an improvement from the 1.5mbps benchmark in the 2013-2018 plan. According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, “this new broadband plan is designed to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria, a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90 per cent of the population by 2025.” As the year 2025 approaches, more serious actions are expected on the implementation of the broadband policy this year. Infrastructure companies INFRACOs licensed last year by NCC are also expected to begin the rollout of broadband infrastructure across the country this year.

Eyes on 29 states

After a turnaround that saw seven states slashed Right of Way (RoW) charges for telecommunications operators last year, all eyes will be on the remaining 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to follow suit this year. According to Panatami, an agreement to comply with the N145 per linear meter recommended by the National Executive Council (NEC) was signed by 34 out of the 36 state governors in early 2020. Right of Way (RoW) charges are government levies imposed on telecom companies and internet service providers (ISPs) to lay fibre-optic cables along state roads. The reduction of these charges is expected to significantly drive down the cost of internet access in the country. With states like Ekiti, Imo, Katsina, Plateau, Kwara, Kaduna and Anambra already toeing this line, 29 more states are expected to comply with the agreement any moment from now. Throughout last year, several stakeholders continued to appeal to the states to implement the harmonisation policy. While the appeal had come from different quarters, the United Kingdom also added its voice in December as it urged the remaining states in Nigeria to implement the Right of Way (ROW) harmonisation policy of the Federal government, which lowers charges for broadband infrastructure deployment. The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who made the appeal in Lagos, said the reduction of RoW charges by the remaining states would help the country achieve its broadband target. “We are pleased to say that some states have reduced or ended these charges altogether, which is excellent progress and we would encourage other states to consider doing the same,” she said. The current high RoW charges in the states, which have been hindering the implementation of the National Broadband Policy, have also been identified as a potential obstacle to 5G rollout. As the country moves into 5G this year and with the continuation of the broadband policy implementation, it is hoped that the remaining states will yield to the appeals this year.

Last line

After the near turbulence 2021 that saw mobile subscriptions tumbled due to government’s policy on new SIM registration, government should be careful in introducing policies that may destabilise the industry this year. More importantly, as the country forges ahead with the implementation of NBP and the deployment of 5G this year, there is a need for strong policies that will attract more investments into the sector to boost the economy.

