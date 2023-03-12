News Top Stories

ICYM: CBN Breaks Silence, Says We Did Not Approve Recirculation Of Old Naira Notes

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comments Off on ICYM: CBN Breaks Silence, Says We Did Not Approve Recirculation Of Old Naira Notes

After weeks of silence following the Supreme Court ruling, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it did not approve the recirculation of old N500 and N1000 notes.

New Telegraph reports that several reports suggested that the apex bank had approved the recirculation of old naira notes till December 31, 2023, as some commercial banks on Wednesday started re-issuing the old naira notes into the system across the country.

The Supreme Court had in a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel of justices on Friday, held that the old banknotes should remain in use until the end of the year.

But reacting to the new development in a statement issued by the CBN Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumim declared the report as ‘fake news’.

He further urged Nigerians to disregard it and avoid purveyors of ‘fake news’.

However, the Managing Director/Chief Business Officer at Optimus by Afrinvest, Ayodeji Ebo said, “I think this is positive for the economy and gives the CBN more time for the implementation of the new policy.

“Also positive for small businesses. We will be awaiting the CBN’s response to the Supreme Court decision on this subject.”

Uche Uwaleke, Professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, had also advised the CBN to comply with the ruling from the highest court in the country.

According to him, doing so would help revive economic activities and reduce the current difficulties being experienced by Nigerians on account of the policy.

He had said: “Be that as it may, it’s important to recognize that the CBN has recorded some achievements in terms of the objectives it set out to achieve.

“The reduction in huge cash circulating outside the commercial banks, the surge in electronic transactions, and the increase in financial inclusion are part of the achievements recorded thus far.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Lagos unveils app to tackle domestic, sexual violence cases

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) of the Lagos State Government on Tuesday launched a digital app to help the victims of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence. During the launch of the Lagos State DSVA, Mrs Titilola Viviour- Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the body, said that the platform would make sure that cases […]
News

Malami welcomes CPJ Report, says FG ready to end impunity for crimes against journalists

Posted on Author Reporter

    Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that the Federal Government vowed to end impunity for crimes against members of the public including the journalists. This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the […]
News Top Stories

Fleeing bandits from banned from renting houses in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

As hundreds of Armed Bandits fled Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto enclaves following excessive Military Operations, the Kano State Government is said to have taken a strong strategic steps to prevent the bandits from taking refuge in the Ancient City.   The government has since banned sales and hiring of any unauthorized houses within the Metropolitan […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica