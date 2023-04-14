ICYM: Davido Drops First Visuals Of New Album, ‘Timeless’

David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has released the first visual from his recently released album, Timeless.

The singer posted the visual of one of his chart-topping songs, Unavailable, from the album.

The album featured music stars like; Asake, Fave, Focalistic, Angelique Kidjo, and Skepta, among others. The music star had also put out a dance challenge for fans to replicate the steps before releasing the official video of the song ‘Unavailable’

The Afrobeats star took to his social media account to announce that the first visual of one of his topping songs ‘Unavailable’ directed by Dammy Twitch has been released.

The Omo Babaolowo’s crooner also alerted his fans to watch out that more videos to be released soon from the album ‘Timeless’



Speaking on the project via his verified Twitter handle, the American-born Nigerian singer share a snippet of the projectand captioned the video, “UNAVAILABLE video which is officially out!

“It is our first visual for TIMELESS so this one means a lot to me. Just know the work we’re putting into this album and all that’s to come is for you! We gotta go all out so we’re just getting started. Enjoy!” (sic)