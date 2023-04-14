News

ICYM: Davido Drops First Visuals Of New Album, ‘Timeless’

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has released the first visual from his recently released album, Timeless.

The singer posted the visual of one of his chart-topping songs, Unavailable, from the album.

The album featured music stars like; Asake, Fave, Focalistic, Angelique Kidjo, and Skepta, among others. The music star had also put out a dance challenge for fans to replicate the steps before releasing the official video of the song ‘Unavailable’

The Afrobeats star took to his social media account to announce that the first visual of one of his topping songs ‘Unavailable’ directed by Dammy Twitch has been released.

The Omo Babaolowo’s crooner also alerted his fans to watch out that more videos to be released soon from the album ‘Timeless’

Speaking on the project via his verified Twitter handle, the American-born Nigerian singer share a snippet of the projectand  captioned the video, “UNAVAILABLE video which is officially out!

“It is our first visual for TIMELESS so this one means a lot to me. Just know the work we’re putting into this album and all that’s to come is for you! We gotta go all out so we’re just getting started. Enjoy!” (sic)

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom laments continued attacks, killing of his kinsmen by herdsmen

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, at the weekend lamented the continued attacks and killing of the people, including security personnel by armed Fulani terrorists. The governor, who was addressing a mammoth crowd of his kinsmen, some who have been displaced by the Fulani herdsmen, maintained that his administration has not relented in it’s efforts […]
News

NJC recommends appointment of 6 Chief Judges, 32 others as Judicial Officers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of six Chief Judges and 32 others as Judicial Officers for some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Council at its 95th meeting, which was held in Abuja, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and recommended the 38 successful candidates […]
News

APC Convention: Media/Publicity Committee submits reports, refunds N20m

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Media and Publicity Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention held in June, on Friday submitted its report with a refund of N20 million. The Chairman of the Committee, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, submitted the report to the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the Committee. He said […]

Leave a Comment