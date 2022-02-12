ID Africa unveils 9th edition of NECLive

Leading communications advisory and media company, ID Africa, has announced that the ninth edition of its annual entertainment conference, NECLive, will be held on Wednesday, April 27 in Lagos. This year’s edition of NECLive, one of Africa’s biggest and longest running gatherings of entertainment and creative industry professionals, will return in-person for the first time in three years, as a hybrid event. NECLive9 will blend an in-person event featuring a select number of guests, with online participants and a live global broadcast across cable TV, radio and online. The creative and entertainment industry platform which was founded in 2013 will feature a roll call of multinational speakers, panelists and performers interacting with a live audience from around the world.

Themed: “Sustaining The Africa Momentum”, NECLive9 will explore how African creatives and entertainers can use digital media and technology tools to build sustainable economic power for themselves, the industry, and their nations. The event will curate conversations and discussions focused on the cross-border opportunities available to Africa’s entertainment industry through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) when it becomes fully operational, as well as global opportunities available within diaspora communities.

In light of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria, NECLive9 will also delve into the role of creatives and the entertainment industry in nation building, including how to use entertainment as a vehicle for driving social change on the continent. According to NECLive Convener, Ayeni Adekunle, “In the past two years, we’ve seen how powerful entertainment and pop culture can be in influencing social change and driving narratives.

”NECLive has been at the forefront of conversations around moving the entertainment industry forward and maximizing its potentials; and for the ninth installment, we’re continuing with this mission by engaging relevant stakeholders in discussions that will set the tone for the future of not just the industry but our continent as a whole.” Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa, added: “Creativity, pop culture, technology and youthful energy are some of the most powerful forces that can create meaningful social and economic change in Africa today and tomorrow.

”The true potential of Africa’s creative sector will be fully unlocked when practitioners have acquired the necessary skills and tapped into the growing global interest in the unique African offering. This is why NECLive9 is bringing together key industry players from across the continent for a much needed conversation on how to sustain the Africa momentum.” The conference will feature live performances by entertainers from across Africa, and will also include product unveilings, brand announcements and industry tributes.

