ID Africa’s Akintunde-Johnson to speak at Women in PR Ghana Summit

Iretomiwa Akintunde- Johnson, Lead PR and Communications Adviser at ID Africa, will speak at the sixth edition of the Women in PR Ghana Summit scheduled to hold on July 8 and 9, 2022, in Accra, Ghana., according to a press release. The two-day summit themed ‘PR Women as Change Agents in the Competitive Corporate World’ will have some of the continent’s top PR professionals from Ghana, Nigeria and Benin, as well as communications experts from the UK. This edition will be a hybrid event – the first day featuring virtual sessions will be streamed live via Zoom and Facebook, while attendees will gather at the AH Hotel in East Legon, Accra, for the second day of events.

On Friday, Akintunde-Johnson will be speaking alongside Ronke Lawal, Founder, Ariatu PR; and Adisa Amanor, Director, Abjel Communications, on the first virtual panel titled ‘Using Social Currency to Build a Network’. The second panel will discuss ‘The Value of Executive Visibility in Corporate Communications’ later that day. Pamela Boateng, PR Officer at SIC Life Company Limited and Samuel Osei, Manager, Communications & External Relations, Newmont will moderate both sessions. The Women in PR Ghana Summit, an annual flagship event that attracts more than 1,000 professionals and students, brings together women working in and studying public relations and communications with the primary goal of empowering, educating, and mentoring PR professionals. Commenting on the summit, Iretomiwa said: “In the 2020 edition of the Nigeria PR Report we found out that for instance, the Nigerian PR industry remains maledominated with women making up a low 26% of the industry.

