I’d b e on t he streets if not for athletics – Favour Ashe

Before the 2022 National Trials, Nigeria had 11 athletes running sub 10secs in the men’s 100m, and current National champion, Favour Ashe (Nigeria Nightmare), recently joined the exclusive club to make it 12 after running 9.99secs during the trial in Benin, Edo State. In an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the University of Tennessee student called on the Federal Government to invest more in the athletes. Excerpts:

At the National Trials in Benin, you ran a new Personal Best of 9.99secs to join the exclusive club of sub-10 runners in Nigeria. How do you feel achieving this especially at 20?

I feel so good winning the national title and with a 9.99secs record. I’m grateful to God. This is just the beginning and I believe I can drop it down. I have two major championships ahead of me to drop it down and I will be working towards that.

As you said, you have two major championships, the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games to drop it down, what do you think you need to do to achieve this dream of yours?

Right now, I want to go back to America and in two and half weeks come back for the championship and also put in my best. I know doing 9.99secs, I can do better than 9.99secs with good training and performance in the World Championships.

You went to the US just six months ago and been able to achieve this great feat, do you think if you had gone earlier, it would have been a better time and probably an African Record?

Actually, God wanted me to go to America at the time I did and that is why everything is work-ing out for me. It’s just the right time and my time. On my freshman season breaking records, it’s God.

One of the major problems here in Nigeria is combining education with sports, but that’s what you are doing at the moment in the States, how have you been able to combine both and what has been the motivation for you?

Going to America as a student athlete has been difficult and not just for me but every person out there because we practice and study a lot. I wake up in the morning and go to classes each day and then I go for practice. It’s very difficult. I will say I’m just trying my best with the help of my professors, my coach and other people around me.

You dedicated your victory to God and then your fans, tell us how God has been there helping you as an athlete?

Each time I wake up, I pray to God and I go to church. In USA it’s hard to find a church but I pray every time and pay my tithe and that’s why. With my mum praying for me as well, that’s why I dedicated it to God. I couldn’t have achieved what I achieved days ago without God. Yes, I put in the hard work but I am gaining the strength from God and not just by my making alone. I am always grateful to God for the opportunity and the gift embedded in me.

What would you say has been your preparation especially with the World Championships just days away?

What do you need to get up there on the podium? The most important thing is for the country to take care of us the athletes by getting us all the supports needed. The government should bring the money needed for better preparation and we the athletes are going to reciprocate their support by giving our best on the track and achieve great results.

I heard there are plans for the athletes to go to the U.S. for training tour; do you think this will help ahead of the two championships?

I don’t think there’s a need for training tour for those running the flats. I will say if we qualify for the 4x100m that will help us to perfect our baton exchange and I will say training tour helps to keep fit. So those running relay should be put together so that they can get the exchange better because that’s been the major problem for now, and training together will make us get better and be the best.

You just mentioned the baton exchange and we could all see the mistakes during the relay in Benin, how disappointed were you?

I was disappointed definitely like every member of the team. We did all we could so as to get that qualification done but I will say we achieved what God wanted us to achieve. If I may say, we could have achieved the time even four times before that national trial, because that’s what other countries have been doing, we can’t just come together for the trials and expect us to be at our best. You can as well have the best flat runners and they will still not achieve anything together as a relay team because without the necessary chemistry and relationship among the athletes, it will be difficult to work together. There was pressure on all the athletes that made up the team and I can say that really affected us, the pressure to perform. If we have been doing it under normal circumstance, I can tell you we would have achieved even better time.

With all said and done, the team later qualified with the first race at the start of the trial; could you explain the joy in your heart?

I can’t still believe we later made it to the World Championships because after the race, we were hearing so many stories about Liberia or South Africa pushing us out of the top 16; I am happy that despite the errors and mistakes, we made it.

Going forward, what do you think the preparations should be like?

I think we should put more efforts and focus on the athletes doing the 4×100 and the exchange of baton. With that Nigeria will come out best especially with the right coaches. Other countries practice their baton exchange all year long, so I will say Nigeria should do the same.

World Championships and the Commonwealth Games are just weeks apart, don’t you think they are too close?

It’s kind of short because it’s just a week interval and I know I will make it to the finals. I just have to manage myself so that I can compete in both games. I need to stay fit and train hard.

World Championships is different from the Commonwealth Games been that not all the world athletes are going to be in Birmingham, in which do you feel you have a chance of getting a medal?

Definitely I can win both. Commonwealth is easier because it’s only the countries that the British colonised but I will put my best in both and anything that comes out from the World Championship I will accept it and then go to the Commonwealth Games. Whatever happens glory to God!

Making of Champions discovered you as an athlete years back but you are now in the U.S., what would you say is the difference between the two?

The training at MOC was really good but America has what every athlete needs. They have every facility that an athlete needs to run fast. Immediately I got to America I adapted to their system quickly and that is why I saw the result so quickly. But I will never forget my experience at MOC because they gave me the background needed to get to where I am now.

Could you tell us how you came into athletics?

In 2012 when I went to the stadium and saw my coach training athletes, I said I needed to join them in Ugheli, Delta state. I came there every day, until one day, I walked up to him and asked to join the team. He asked me to bring my shoes and start jogging. At first i t was a bit hard for me. My mum said I was wasting time and at times I didn’t go to school but go to practice.

Did you have issues with your mummy when you started jumping school to go for practice?

I don’t really like school but my mum wanted me to go to school and when she saw I was skipping school for training, she said I had to go to school as well. At a time, she understood me because my dad was talking to her constantly.

If your mum had succeeded in making you stop athletics, what would you have done or become in life?

I would have been on the streets because I was really rough. I was always walking around. I would have been a bad guy. It was a difficult time then, not that I didn’t have my parents taking care of me, but I was just a rough boy walking around bad gangs, so I will always be grateful to God for allowing me to go into athletics and getting to where I am now.

